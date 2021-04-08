Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Melissa Fumero Celebrates Season 8 Filming Start

Back in February of this year, viewers of Emmy Award-winning writers and producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur's Brooklyn Nine-Nine learned the news we're pretty sure they didn't want to hear. After the upcoming eighth season, Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and the squad will be closing the doors on the precinct for good- with the show set to premiere its final run of episodes sometime during the 2021-22 television season. Of course, the main reason why it remains at the vague "2021-2022 television season" mark is the same reason why dozens of other shows have found their productions off-course: COVID-19. But on Wednesday, Melissa Fumero (Sgt. Amy Santiago) shared an image of herself on set with Andre Braugher (Capt. Raymond Holt) and Terry Crews (Lt. Terry Jeffords) to commemorate the second day of filming.

Here's a look at Fumero's Instagram post from earlier today:

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said executive producer Dan Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

Goor continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

Created by Emmy Award-winning writer/producers Dan Goor and Michael Schur, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" follows the exploits of hilarious Det. Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and his diverse, lovable colleagues as they police the NYPD's 99th Precinct. After Capt. Raymond Holt's (Andre Braugher) demotion to patrolman at the end of season six, the squad's world is turned upside down. Rounding out the ensemble is the newly promoted Lt. Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews), a muscle-bound human mountain who loves nothing more than his three little daughters, except for a fresh carton of full-fat yogurt. The man loves yogurt. Reporting to him is Sgt. Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero), a consummate rule follower with a weak spot for dork dancing and her husband, Jake. The other detectives in the squad include Jake's best friend and human puppy dog, Det. Charles Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), and the incredibly secretive, tough-as-nails Det. Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz). Also part of the Nine-Nine are veteran officers Det. Scully (Joel McKinnon Miller) and Det. Hitchcock (Dirk Blocker), whose only skill as police officers are their ability to make a passable pot of coffee.