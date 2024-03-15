Posted in: Fox, NBC, TV | Tagged: andy samberg, brooklyn nine-nine, Chelsea Peretti, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, Joel McKinnon Miller, Melissa Fumero, nbc, stephanie beatriz, terry crews

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Peretti Shares "Special Episode" Cast Reunion Look

Chelsea Peretti shared a look at a "very special episode"-like Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast reunion, three years after the series ended its run.

It's hard to believe it's been almost three years since the final episode of the Fox/NBC police procedural sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Chelsea Peretti, who played secretary and influencer Gina Linetti in 119 of the 153 episodes, posted a cast reunion, albeit under poignant circumstances since the only member missing is the late Andre Braugher, who played Raymond Holt. "Tonite was like a very special episode where we ran thru so many memories and moments ❤️" she wrote on Instagram. Gathered in the photo were Dirk Blocker (Hitchcock), Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz), Terry Crews (Terry Jeffords), Peretti, Joel McKinnon Miller (Scully), Joe Lo Truglio (Charles Boyle), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), and Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta).

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: A Special Cast Reunion Photo

The series revolved around the squad of the Nine-Nine, starting with Jake Peralta, the resident prankster, and loose canon, overachiever rival-turned-love Amy Santiago, proud family man and father-type figure Terry Jeffords, expert chef with zero awareness of double entendres Charles Boyle, nimble and tough Rosa Diaz, and resident mainstays and loafers Hitchcock and Scully. Leading them all was Raymond Holt, a proud captain who had to claw tooth and nail to get to where he's at as a POC and gay man in the NYPD, and during the series, putting that same effort to develop a sense of humor with the help of his squad.

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered on Fox in 2013, where it ran for five seasons before its cancellation in 2018, with NBC picking it up for the final three seasons – with its final episode airing in August 2021. Peretti left the series after six seasons before appearing in the series finale. The series won two Emmys throughout its run, and Braugher, who often played straight characters in dramas throughout his career, garnered praise for showing his range into comedy, garnering four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Following Braugher's passing in 2023, the bulk of the cast paid tribute.

