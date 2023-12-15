Posted in: Fox, NBC, TV | Tagged: andre braugher, brooklyn nine-nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, nbc

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Fumero, Beatriz & More Remember Andre Braugher

Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz are among those continuing to honor the late Andre Braugher.

As Hollywood continues to mourn the sudden passing of Andre Braugher, revealed to be from lung cancer, on Monday, more paid tribute to the actor, including two of his co-stars from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago) and Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz) on social media. Known for playing stout authority figures in intense roles, the two-time Emmy Award winner found new audiences in the world of comedy, particularly among the LGBTQ community, as Captain Raymond Holt in the Fox/NBC procedural sitcom created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur across all eight seasons across 153 episodes from 2013-2021. "I love this first picture. The moment before that photo is Andre and me sitting on a little wooden deck over looking the ocean in Malibu," Fumero wrote on Instagram. "We were having our first, of many, deep conversations…. when out of a nowhere, a big wave splashes the rocks below us, and we get hit! We get so startled that we jump up and run off the deck…..and then crack up laughing. We were shooting the Beach House episode."

Tributes to Andre Braugher from Brooklyn Nine-Nine Stars Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and Beyond

Fumero reflected on the season two episode with a still of herself and Braugher. "I will remember all the advice you gave me," she continued. "I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much. I really thought I'd see you again. My deepest condolences to Andre's family, to Ami, to the boys, and to all his friends and loved ones. It was an honor to be in your orbit for a time, Sir. May you Rest in Peace, my friend. #ninenine" Beatriz shared the scene between Holt and Rosa on the season five episode "Game Night" with her brief comment, "Andre. ❤️" The scene in question begins as the two share a tender moment with Rosa struggling to come out as bisexual to her parents, "Diaz, you should be very proud of yourself. I know things aren't exactly where you want to be right now but, uh…I promise you they will improve," Holt says. "Thank you, Captain," she responds. "Every time someone steps up and says who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place. So…thank you" as the two share a hug.

Reed Diamond, who played Mike Kellerman on NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street also penned a tribute to Braugher who played Det. Frank Pembleton. "Andre was an inspiration as a man, and as an actor. As a first year student at Juilliard, I was plunked into a spear carrying role in his fourth year production of Othello," he wrote on Instagram. "His performance in the title role was astounding, and I marveled at it every night. Several years later I followed him onto Homicide, and like everyone else, was blown away by his power and talent. But, honestly what I most remember, and have always tried to emulate, was who he was as a father and as a husband. He always seemed to have what was most important in this life figured out. A tremendous loss. My deepest condolences and most heartfelt love to his family. #andrebraugher". Edward Zwick, who directed Braugher in the Civil War biopic Glory (1989), spoke about his passion for performing. The actor played Cpl. Thomas Searles, who was part of an all-Black regiment fighting for the Union. "ANDRÉ His parents wanted him to be an engineer. He'd never been in front of a camera when I saw his graduate showcase at Julliard. Takes practice to forget fifty people are six feet away staring at you and still remember how to act. It took him no longer than me saying "Action!'"

ANDRÉ

His parents wanted him to be an engineer. He'd never been in front of a camera when I saw his graduate showcase at Julliard. Takes practice to forget fifty people are six feet away staring at you and still remember how to act. It took him no longer than me saying "Action! pic.twitter.com/nRWqrQajMk — Edward Zwick (@EdwardZwick1) December 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Andre Braugher was an extraordinary actor & an even more exemplary human being!! He made an indelible mark on our profession & will be missed by all knew & were honored to call him friend!!

I'm floored by this loss🙏🏿🙏🏿 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) December 14, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Andre Braugher was a once in a lifetime talent and a generous friend to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation — coming in to share wisdom like this with his fellow @sagaftra artists. Our condolences to his friends, family, and legions of @brooklyn99 fans. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/86h27EdFfu — SAG-AFTRA Foundation (@sagaftraFOUND) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

RIP #AndreBraugher what a gifted soul. We will miss your beautiful work. Warmest condolences and heartfelt prayers for your family and friends. Such a loss. pic.twitter.com/g4Ci9zQZ2n — Mary McDonnell (@MaryMcDonnell10) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I'm sorry to hear of the passing of #AndreBraugher. Pembleton was one of the first believable Catholic character on TV, loss of faith and all. All fans of Homicide: Life on the Streets will remember him in dress blues, saluting the hearse of Crosetti. Stunning TV. pic.twitter.com/tjrqj0EXtT — Ellen O'Neill (@MaPeel) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We are saddened to hear of #AndréBraugher's passing.🕊️ In his time with us, he gave wonderful comedic and dramatic performances in #BrooklynNineNine, #Glory, Men of a Certain Age, and more. We want to express our condolences to Braugher's family and friends. May he rest well. 🙏🏾… pic.twitter.com/vnJ79CqAHI — BET (@BET) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

This loss destroys me. Unreal. This man was a huge inspiration for me to even study acting and always encouraged me through his work to be something other than what is traditionally being served. And he was one killer of an actor. Never got enough flowers. R.I.P 💔#AndreBraugher pic.twitter.com/yKAypuzK8m — Damon Gupton (@DamonGupton) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Very sad about Andre Braugher. A remarkable actor. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

First time I saw Andre Braugher was in Measure for Measure in Central Park. 1993. Angelo. He fired onto the stage and I was like, "Whoa. What just happened?!" Different level. That was as plain to see as the sky above the stage. Super smart. Forceful. A master. And good dude. RIP https://t.co/Oe7gu6yXop — Jeffrey Wright 🥜 (@jfreewright) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I am beyond shocked and saddened at the sudden passing of Andre Braugher. We worked together many years ago and his talent was only surpassed by his heart and soul. What a magnificent man. I wish I could have known you better. #RIPAndreBraugher — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Andre Braugher's name must be spoken when we talk about the great actors of television…Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. #RestInPeace, sir… 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/uhQNynwizX — J. August Richards (@jaugustrichards) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Andre Braugher. I had the pleasure of serving him breakfast for 5 episodes as the waitress, Laura, in Men of a Certain Age. His smile was ELECTRIC, and he was oh so kind. Gone to soon. #RIPAndreBraugher 💔 pic.twitter.com/3c62AhZBE8 — themocollins (@THEMOCOLLINS) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I'm at a loss for words! Andre Braugher was a wonderful actor and a wonderful human being. To say I'll miss him is not quite enough. The world will miss his presence, insights, his inspiration and his influence. May he Rest In Peace. I pray and send condolences for his family. — KeithDavid (@ImKeithDavid) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Andre Braugher. God. I've worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I'll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon. — David Simon (@AoDespair) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

We've lost a great one. Award winning actor Andre Braugher, known for playing stoic cops, most recently in Brooklyn nine nine, has died at age 61. So sad to hear this. pic.twitter.com/clTHJDWaTL — Deborah Roberts (@DebRobertsABC) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

There are no words for this unspeakable loss. The finest of artists,the finest of men. We are fewer. Love you A,go easy dear brother pic.twitter.com/UNi57WKBvz — TitusWelliver (@welliver_titus) December 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

