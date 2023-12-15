Posted in: Fox, NBC, TV | Tagged: andre braugher, brooklyn nine-nine, Homicide: Life on the Street, nbc
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Fumero, Beatriz & More Remember Andre Braugher
Brooklyn Nine-Nine stars Melissa Fumero and Stephanie Beatriz are among those continuing to honor the late Andre Braugher.
As Hollywood continues to mourn the sudden passing of Andre Braugher, revealed to be from lung cancer, on Monday, more paid tribute to the actor, including two of his co-stars from Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago) and Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa Diaz) on social media. Known for playing stout authority figures in intense roles, the two-time Emmy Award winner found new audiences in the world of comedy, particularly among the LGBTQ community, as Captain Raymond Holt in the Fox/NBC procedural sitcom created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur across all eight seasons across 153 episodes from 2013-2021. "I love this first picture. The moment before that photo is Andre and me sitting on a little wooden deck over looking the ocean in Malibu," Fumero wrote on Instagram. "We were having our first, of many, deep conversations…. when out of a nowhere, a big wave splashes the rocks below us, and we get hit! We get so startled that we jump up and run off the deck…..and then crack up laughing. We were shooting the Beach House episode."
Tributes to Andre Braugher from Brooklyn Nine-Nine Stars Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz and Beyond
Fumero reflected on the season two episode with a still of herself and Braugher. "I will remember all the advice you gave me," she continued. "I will remember all the times we laughed because your laugh was one of the all time greatest laughs to have ever existed. I will remember the deep love and loyalty you had for your family. I will remember it every time I ask work to make time for me to be with my family. I will remember how you sent me pictures of Fall trees in NJ because you knew how much I missed that time of year back east. I will remember you calling me Melly Fumé. I will remember so much. I really thought I'd see you again. My deepest condolences to Andre's family, to Ami, to the boys, and to all his friends and loved ones. It was an honor to be in your orbit for a time, Sir. May you Rest in Peace, my friend. #ninenine" Beatriz shared the scene between Holt and Rosa on the season five episode "Game Night" with her brief comment, "Andre. ❤️" The scene in question begins as the two share a tender moment with Rosa struggling to come out as bisexual to her parents, "Diaz, you should be very proud of yourself. I know things aren't exactly where you want to be right now but, uh…I promise you they will improve," Holt says. "Thank you, Captain," she responds. "Every time someone steps up and says who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place. So…thank you" as the two share a hug.
Reed Diamond, who played Mike Kellerman on NBC's Homicide: Life on the Street also penned a tribute to Braugher who played Det. Frank Pembleton. "Andre was an inspiration as a man, and as an actor. As a first year student at Juilliard, I was plunked into a spear carrying role in his fourth year production of Othello," he wrote on Instagram. "His performance in the title role was astounding, and I marveled at it every night. Several years later I followed him onto Homicide, and like everyone else, was blown away by his power and talent. But, honestly what I most remember, and have always tried to emulate, was who he was as a father and as a husband. He always seemed to have what was most important in this life figured out. A tremendous loss. My deepest condolences and most heartfelt love to his family. #andrebraugher". Edward Zwick, who directed Braugher in the Civil War biopic Glory (1989), spoke about his passion for performing. The actor played Cpl. Thomas Searles, who was part of an all-Black regiment fighting for the Union. "ANDRÉ His parents wanted him to be an engineer. He'd never been in front of a camera when I saw his graduate showcase at Julliard. Takes practice to forget fifty people are six feet away staring at you and still remember how to act. It took him no longer than me saying "Action!'"