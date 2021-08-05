Brooklyn Nine-Nine Team Talks Season 8, Drops First-Look Preview

With only a week to go until Dan Goor and Michael Schur's Brooklyn Nine-Nine kicks off its eighth and final season for "One Last Ride" (yes, they already beat you to the "sex tape" joke), viewers are getting a chance to hear from "The 99" team themselves about what it's like being back and how it's been feeling getting ready to say goodbye. Yup, we're talking Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio, and more mixing laughs with the occasional lick to the feels in the following look behind the scenes.

Here's a look at the cast offering some personal perspectives on what it was like filming the final season as well as teasing what viewers can expect when NBC's Brooklyn Nine-Nine returns on August 12:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: First Look at the LAST Season | Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRMjSLJovTk)

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 8 follows NYPD's 99th Precinct's Det. Jake Peralta and Capt. Raymond Holt and their lovable colleagues as they balance their personal and professional lives over the course of a difficult year.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: One Last Ride | Official Trailer | Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faJAT35j5Ss)

Returning for the final season is Andy Samberg as Det. Jake Peralta, Andre Braugher as Capt. Raymond Holt, Melissa Fumero as Sgt. Amy Santiago, Terry Crews as Lt. Terry Jeffords, Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, and Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker as veteran officers Det. Scully and Det. Hitchcock, respectively. Now here's a look at the cast discussing what's still to come:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Nine-Nine's Going Out in a Blaze of Glory – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oRFDHqFiYoE)

"I'm so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve," said Goor when it was announced earlier this year that the series would be ending after eight seasons. "When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, 'I'm in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,' which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned."

He continued, "I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it's ending so soon, but honestly, I'm grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape."

