Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: bts
BTS Returns to "The Tonight Show" with "2.0" NYC Performance (VIDEO)
BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) returned to NBC's The Tonight Show on Thursday for a performance of "2.0" in NYC.
Article Summary
- BTS returns to The Tonight Show with a dynamic performance of "2.0" at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC.
- The group discusses their new album, upcoming tour, and what it felt like to reunite after time apart.
- BTS members share insights on tracks "SWIM," "2.0," and "NORMAL" and answer fan questions with Fallon.
- Watch full BTS performances and get exclusive highlights from their latest U.S. late-night appearance.
On Thursday, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook returned for their second night on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which meant a return to NYC's Guggenheim Museum. For this go-around, BTS offers a performance of "2.0" – and we have that waiting for you above. In addition, we have the official images below, followed by a look back to Wednesday night and more.
Along with the official image gallery that was released from the group's late-night visit on Wednesday, we've got BTS discussing their return album and upcoming tour, what it was like being apart for so long, being off the K-pop scene, and reuniting as a group. In addition, BTS and Fallon listen to tracks "SWIM," "2.0," and "NORMAL," with the group offering insights into the inspirations behind each one. Then, Fallon hits the group with a series of fan questions, ranging from songs they would recommend to new fans to the truth about RM's driving skills to a deep dive into Jin's butt theory. From there, Fallon and the group have a little fun at some fans' expense – but they really don't seem to mind. Finally, we have the group's performance of "SWIM" from NYC's Guggenheim Museum:
As an added bonus, here's a look back at the official image gallery that was released for this past weekend's BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG: