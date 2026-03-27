Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: bts

BTS Returns to "The Tonight Show" with "2.0" NYC Performance (VIDEO)

BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) returned to NBC's The Tonight Show on Thursday for a performance of "2.0" in NYC.

Article Summary BTS returns to The Tonight Show with a dynamic performance of "2.0" at the Guggenheim Museum in NYC.

The group discusses their new album, upcoming tour, and what it felt like to reunite after time apart.

BTS members share insights on tracks "SWIM," "2.0," and "NORMAL" and answer fan questions with Fallon.

Watch full BTS performances and get exclusive highlights from their latest U.S. late-night appearance.

On Thursday, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook returned for their second night on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, which meant a return to NYC's Guggenheim Museum. For this go-around, BTS offers a performance of "2.0" – and we have that waiting for you above. In addition, we have the official images below, followed by a look back to Wednesday night and more.

Along with the official image gallery that was released from the group's late-night visit on Wednesday, we've got BTS discussing their return album and upcoming tour, what it was like being apart for so long, being off the K-pop scene, and reuniting as a group. In addition, BTS and Fallon listen to tracks "SWIM," "2.0," and "NORMAL," with the group offering insights into the inspirations behind each one. Then, Fallon hits the group with a series of fan questions, ranging from songs they would recommend to new fans to the truth about RM's driving skills to a deep dive into Jin's butt theory. From there, Fallon and the group have a little fun at some fans' expense – but they really don't seem to mind. Finally, we have the group's performance of "SWIM" from NYC's Guggenheim Museum:

As an added bonus, here's a look back at the official image gallery that was released for this past weekend's BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG:

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