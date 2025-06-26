Posted in: streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: angel, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy/Angel: Carpenter, Benz on Cordelia, Darla's True Soulmate & More

Julie Benz joined Charisma Carpenter to kick off Carpenter's Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel first-watch podcast, The B*tch is Back!

With all of the excitement raging across the "Buffyverse" after the news hit that series star/EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman were at work on a Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series pilot for Hulu, Charisma Carpenter is ready to offer her personal insights on her time on "Buffy" and Angel with her official first-watch podcast, Charisma Carpenter: The B*tch is Back! on Patreon. You can check out the first episode on YouTube (waiting for you below), where Carpenter offers some backstory on the show's title and why she went with it before diving into the episode.

Joining Carpenter for the opener is none other than Julie Benz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Angel, Dexter), with the two covering everything from the episode's fashion statements and the bloody FX work, to who was a great kisser and who was Darla's true soulmate (no spoilers, sorry). Here's a look at the complete first episode, followed by what Carpenter had to share when the podcast was first announced, and some prior thoughts on the upcoming revival series.

"Tell everyone you've ever met that… The B*tch is Back! My official podcast is finally LIVE on [Patreon]! Join my community to laugh with me, reflect, and make sense of it all as I watch for the first time the iconic shows that helped shape who I am today. Your Buffy and Angel comfort content starts now!" Carpenter shared in the Instagram post announcing the podcast. "Special thanks to friend and thespian [Julie Benz] who not only answered the call, she showed-up honest, prepared and as funny as can be! Love you friend! Special thanks also to the incomparable [Maiya Sykes] for lending her incredible talent and expertise to the show. That is all Maiya singing the jingle. And it's fantastic! Right?! Give her love."

Buffy Sequel Series Involvement "Would Be My Dream": Carpenter

During Indiana Comic Con back in March, Carpenter offered her thoughts on the revival series and if she would consider returning as Cordelia Chase. "I hope so. From what I understand, there isn't even a pilot at the moment, so I hope – if I am involved – I hope so in some fashion it's more in a substantive way. That would be my dream," Carpenter shared (as reported by Collider) about the possibility of being involved with the potential series. "I think it would be very poetic to be invited back, especially having the people that were involved to begin with, the best parts of it, Gail Berman, and then having Chloé Zhao direct – Oscar winner and, in general, badass [Laughs] – and then the Zuck sisters who are incredible writers and then obviously Sarah backing it and I hope to be part of it."

