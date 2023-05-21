Buffy: Nicholas Brendon Honors Series Finale Anniversary in IG Post Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris) took to Instagram for a heartfelt post honoring the 20th anniversary of the series finale.

As fans of the Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer know all too well, this weekend marked the 20th anniversary of the show's series finale, "Chosen" (Saturday, May 20th, to be precise). Yesterday, we had a chance to hear from James Marsters regarding what it was like filming the controversial Buffy/Spike scene and his thoughts on it after all of these years. This time around, we're taking a look at what Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris) had to share in honor of the occasion. "Thank you for holding a place in your heart for the show for all of these years. I'm just as big a fan as all of you, and I miss watching it as much as I miss filming it," Brendon writes at one point in the post (along with lyrics from The Beatles' "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band").

Here's a look at Brendon's Instagram post, followed by the complete text of what he had to share:

/It was 20 years ago today…/ It's hard to believe Buffy The Vampire Slayer signed off 20 years ago today (in the US). /But they're guaranteed to raise a smile…/ I still meet people nearly every day that were fans of the show and it can sometimes feel like we just finished filming and not that two decades have gone by. /It's wonderful to be here. It's certainly a thrill…/ I love that so many of you connected with the show and the characters. And despite some of the bittersweet memories, I'll always be so grateful I had the opportunity to play Xander and that it gave me the chance to meet so many of you. /You're such a lovely audience…/ Thank you for holding a place in your heart for the show for all of these years. I'm just as big a fan as all of you and I miss watching it as much as I miss filming it. /I don't really want to stop the show…/ I hope all of you find something to be as passionate about and were able to fill that big Buffy-shaped hole in your life. Painting is now filling much of that space in my life, and I'm lucky it's something that I discovered when I did. Hope you'll check out some of my work at NickyBrendon.com. <3

