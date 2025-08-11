Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy Series Pilot: "The Studio's" Chase Sui Wonders Set as Guest Star

Reports are that Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) has been cast as a guest star in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series pilot for Hulu.

Article Summary Chase Sui Wonders joins the Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series pilot as a guest star.

Sarah Michelle Gellar returns as EP and star, with Chloé Zhao directing and Nora and Lila Zuckerman showrunning.

Gellar teases a lighter tone that the original show's final seasons, balancing classic and new characters for the sequel series revival.

The new Buffy series explores outsider themes in today's social media-driven world and fan expectations.

With images and video of filming on EP Sarah Michelle Gellar, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan K. Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series pilot for Hulu lighting up social media over the past 48 hours, we have some casting news to pass along. Reports are that Chase Sui Wonders (The Studio) has been cast in a one-off guest-starring role in the Zhao-directed pilot as a vampire. Along with Gellar and Armstrong, the series also stars Faly Rakotohavana (Unprisoned) as Hugo, Ava Jean (Law & Order: SVU) as Larkin, Sarah Bock (Severance) as Gracie, Daniel di Tomasso (Witches of East End) as Abe, Jack Cutmore-Scott (Frasier) as Mr. Burke, and Kingston Vernes (The Survivor) as Carson.

"Warrior 1 and 2 We don't sweat … we sparkle ✨," Gellar wrote as the caption to her Instagram post, which also included the video of her and Armstrong getting into Slayer mode (and showing some great chemistry together):

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Sarah Michelle Gellar's "Dream"? Bring Back Everyone Who Died

Speaking with Vanity Fair Italia during the 18th edition of the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, Gellar shared that she considered herself lucky to not have social media around during her run on "Buffy," adding how young actors today are put into positions of having to be social media personalities, too ("…asked to constantly post content and do silly dances on TikTok"). As for why she finally made the decision to return to the "Buffyverse" after all of these years, Gellar credits one person in particular for helping her make the move.

"For so many years, I said no to a possible return of the series. I didn't want to reintroduce something we had already seen. I waited for the right time to come. Then Chloé [Zhao], a big "Buffy" fan, proposed the project to me, and I accepted. The gestation was long. It's been three years, and we're still working on it," Gellar shared, though based on a recent Instagram post, filming on the pilot might just be in sight. As for what fans can expect from the revival, Gellar shared that, "It will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original. We will try to find a balance between new and old characters." Apparently, that includes characters who've passed on, if there's space and a reason. "My dream is to bring back everyone who has died, but space will have to be made for new stories as well," Gellar added.

Finding that right balance is key, a point that Gellar has been emphasizing since the news of the revival series pilot first hit. But as the show's continued success over the years has shown, "Buffy" has very diverse multi-generational fanbase. "One of the surprising aspects of Buffy is that it's always been a crossover series," Gellar explained. "We're trying to figure out how to modernize the themes of the series, especially what it means to feel like an outsider in a world dominated by social media. What we want to explore are the space-time boundaries that affect society today."

