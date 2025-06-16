Posted in: CW, Hulu, TV | Tagged: btvs, buffy, buffy the vampire slayer

Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar Getting Back into Slayer Training Mode?

With the caption, "Are you ready to be strong?" and the "Buffy" theme, Sarah Michelle Gellar's post vibes like slayer training mode is back.

We're trying not to get our hopes up or read too much into what Sarah Michelle Gellar posted earlier today. That said, it would appear that we've got a pretty big update on how things are going with her, Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lila Zuckerman, director Chloé Zhao, and EP Gail Berman's Gellar and Ryan Kiera Armstrong-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series for Hulu. With the caption, "Are you ready to be strong?" and the BTVS theme accompanying it, Gellar posted three workout/training videos. Could it be to simply get "Buffy" fans psyched for what's on the way, or could it also be Gellar signaling that she's in "slayer training mode"? For now, we're going to embrace the possibilities…

Here's a look at the three-video post that Gellar shared earlier today. Again, we're not saying this is 100%

Gellar and Hannigan on OG Series Filming, Revival Hopes

On an edition of SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, hosted by Nicole Ryan, Ryan Sampson & Stanley T, Gellar and Alyson Hannigan covered a wide variety of topics – including why the "Buffy" revival is happening now and what they hope to accomplish with it. With a number of the cast starting their "Buffy" journeys at a young age, Ryan asked Gellar and Hannigan if that created a "family" bond. "Well, it was really like a high school or college experience because it was full on," Hannigan shared. Gellar added, "Especially for me because I was 17 when we did the pilot, 18 when we started, so I really was like, I looked to all of them 'cause I was learning." That can occasionally make for some interesting moments when it comes to "Buffy" fans, with Hannigan noting that, "It's a little strange when, you know, full-grown humans come up and are like, 'Oh, I grew up with you," and I'm like, 'But aren't we the same age?'"

In terms of what she and the creative team are hoping to accomplish with a return series, Gellar is looking to do right by both the fans and the franchise that they love. "You know, I hope that it brings comfort. I think for me, that was like, the big thing is that when you realize all these years later that the show still translates. 'Cause sometimes you watch a show that you loved and you see it now and you're like, 'Okay,' but it doesn't have the same meaning. 'Buffy' is still hitting people who are watching it for the first time, and they're seeing themselves and they're seeing their friends and they're finding their chosen family. And I think more than ever right now, as we get more and more divided, we need that chosen family, so I hope to provide a new chosen family.

As for what convinced her to take the dive back into the "Buffyverse" now, after being asked to return over the years, Gellar looks to some of the creative minds behind the project. "Chloe Zhao and the Zuckermans. I call them the Zucks. They had the story, and I think that's why no one, everyone was just trying to redo it, and they had a continuation of where it goes now. And you know, as Alyson and I now have teenagers, and you see the circle of what's needed, which is actually why we're here today."

Sarah Michelle Gellar to Buffy Fans: Sequel Series "Will Be For You"

"So….. you might have heard some news this week, but I realize you haven't heard from me: Gellar began her post on Instagram (waiting for you below). "Three years ago, I got a call from my dear friend and mentor, Gail Berman. She told me that she wanted me to sit down with Chloé Zhao to hear her take on a potential "Buffy" revival. I was blown away that Chloé even knew who I was, but, as I've always done, I told Gail that I just didn't see a way for the show to exist again. We'd always been aligned on that, but this time I heard something different in her voice. I eventually agreed to go (mainly just to meet Chloé) and our twenty minute coffee quickly turned into a four hour adventure. We laughed, we cried, but mostly we both talked about how much this show means to us."

Gellar continued, "While I didn't agree to anything at that meeting, I did shock myself by agreeing to continue the conversation. These conversations did, in fact, continue over the next few years and eventually we added the incredible Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to our little tribe until ultimately, one day, we landed on an idea. I have always listened to the fans and heard your desire to revisit 'Buffy' and her world, but it was not something I could do unless I was sure we would get it right. This has been a long process, and it's not over yet. I promise you, we will only make this show if we know we can do it right. And I will tell you that we are on the path there. I feel so lucky to be on this journey with these four unbelievably talented women, all of whom love "Buffy" as much as I do. And as much as you do. Thank you to all the fans who never stopped asking for this. This will be for you."

Gellar is set to serve as executive producer, along with Berman, Fran Kuzui & Kaz Kuzui via Suite B, and Dolly Parton via Sandollar – with 20th Television and Searchlight Television serving as the studios.

