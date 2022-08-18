Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Recovering from Cardiac Incident

Representatives for Nicholas Brendon (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Criminal Minds) took to Instagram to let fans know that the actor is recovering from a "cardiac incident" two weeks ago that found him in the emergency room. Along with two images of Brendon, the post also reveals that the incident was related to an irregular heart rate due to tachycardia and arrhythmia. "Nicky sends his love and wanted me to apologize that he hasn't been going live as much lately and to give everyone an update. Nicky is doing fine now, but he had to be rushed to emergency about two weeks ago because of a cardiac incident (tachycardia/arrhythmia)," the caption to the Instagram post began. "Some of you might remember he had a similar incident after his second spinal surgery last year (for Cauda Equina) but this time. He is trying to get a little more rest and has been concentrating on medical appointments."

Here's a look at the full post:

In Evan Ross Katz's Into Every Generation a Slayer Is Born: How Buffy Staked Our Hearts "Chapter 12: The Joss of It All," Brendon offered perspectives on Joss Whedon that appeared to be striking contradictions that, at least outwardly, Brendon has been able to reconcile. For example, Brendon had this to say about the accusations leveled against Whedon by Ray Fisher and Kai Cole: "Hearing the stories about Joss, I'm like, 'Jesus Christ, fucking people. Like, grow a pair of fucking testicles.' It's okay if he raises his voice, you know what I mean? It's okay if he has a passion. If he's fingering your pussy like Donald Trump, then we have a problem here. But it's just bullshit. It's this cancel culture. "Fucking political correctness, good God. It kills me." But those comments came prior to co-star Charisma Carpenter going public with her accusations against Whedon, with Brendon's comments much more tempered since that time.

As for his personal relationship with the "Buffy" creator, Brendon also presented a duality in his thought. While readily admitting his hurt and anger over Whedon not being there for him in the past during his tough times, Brendon still spoke fondly of him. "Me and Joss have a special relationship. We always will," Brendon explained. "Joss is a walking conundrum. He's like that Levi Strauss with the two horses pulling the jeans in opposite directions. He's got such a confidence and an ability and an ego because of his immense talent. But he's also so very insecure when it comes to girls or anything like that."

But Katz noted that for two people with a "special relationship," it was curious why they didn't stay in touch. As Brendon saw it, Whedon's "secret" about the 2017 Entertainment Weekly reunion is what may have led to it. Revealing that at one point, the two went for a walk, Brendon says that Whedon apologized for not being there for Brendon. But while he was "okay" with that, it was an entirely different topic that apparently set things off. "The thing that I wasn't okay with was that he was holding another secret, and that was that I was not invited to the photoshoot. So when I found that out, there was an anger that kind of boiled up a little bit inside me, Brendon explained. And yet, Brendon admitted to still thinking about the man he considers a friend every day even after the hurt. "I think about Joss every day. It's probably why I cried earlier," Brendon revealed. "I was hurt by Joss, by him not being there and then also having this other secret."