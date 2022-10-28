Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Alyson Hannigan Has A Costume Idea For You

Even with the show off our screens for years, the Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer is as popular now as it's ever been. Seriously, how many other shows can you name as big on the merchandising & licensing side as "Buffy" is without producing new episodes? Exactly. And the interest in behind-the-scenes aspects of the show & its casts (including the David Boreanaz-starring spinoff, Angel). Over the course of covering everything from random, fun speculation to serious, soul-searching matters concerning the show's creator, Joss Whedon, Alyson Hannigan Denisof is one member of the cast we don't get to hear a lot from when it comes to the "Buffy" years. So any opportunity we get to cover her having a little show-related fun, we'll jump at it. For example, Hannigan got in on the "Spirit Halloween Costume Stores" meme trend going around, where folks create all-too-real fake holiday costumes with the perfect costume for anyone looking to go "Lesbian Witch."

Buffy: How Alyson Hannigan Repurposes Show Props for Halloween
Alyson Hannigan as Willow Rosenberg in Buffy: The Vampire Slayer. Image courtesy of 20th Century Studios

Here's a look at Hannigan's post getting in on the Halloween spirit:

Back in November 2020, then-Georgia Gubernatorial candidate & voting rights activist Stacey Abrams offered her thoughts on one of the most hotly-debated topics in modern television. On Buffy the Vampire Slayer, who was better for Buffy (Gellar)? Angel (Boreanaz) or Spike (James Marsters)?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Image: WarnerMedia)

Well, with Abrams being Abrams, she was able to break down what each of those "men" meant to Buffy in different aspects of her life: Angel was the right boyfriend as our slayer was growing and learning about her power, while Spike was the right boyfriend after Buffy embraced her power:

Seemed like a pretty reasonable place to leave the conversation, right? Thankfully, we hadHannigan entering the fray as the debate's "grenade-thrower." In her tweet below, Hannigan throws out a third option that needs to be added to the mix- though, if we're being honest? We were always fans of the idea of Willow being with either Faith (Eliza Dushku) or Fred (Amy Acker) from the Buffy spinoff Angel. Here's a look at Hannigan's tweet:

So what? No love for Riley (Marc Blucas)? Just sayin'…

