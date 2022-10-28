Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Alyson Hannigan Has A Costume Idea For You

Even with the show off our screens for years, the Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring Buffy the Vampire Slayer is as popular now as it's ever been. Seriously, how many other shows can you name as big on the merchandising & licensing side as "Buffy" is without producing new episodes? Exactly. And the interest in behind-the-scenes aspects of the show & its casts (including the David Boreanaz-starring spinoff, Angel). Over the course of covering everything from random, fun speculation to serious, soul-searching matters concerning the show's creator, Joss Whedon, Alyson Hannigan Denisof is one member of the cast we don't get to hear a lot from when it comes to the "Buffy" years. So any opportunity we get to cover her having a little show-related fun, we'll jump at it. For example, Hannigan got in on the "Spirit Halloween Costume Stores" meme trend going around, where folks create all-too-real fake holiday costumes with the perfect costume for anyone looking to go "Lesbian Witch."

Here's a look at Hannigan's post getting in on the Halloween spirit:

Back in November 2020, then-Georgia Gubernatorial candidate & voting rights activist Stacey Abrams offered her thoughts on one of the most hotly-debated topics in modern television. On Buffy the Vampire Slayer, who was better for Buffy (Gellar)? Angel (Boreanaz) or Spike (James Marsters)?

Well, with Abrams being Abrams, she was able to break down what each of those "men" meant to Buffy in different aspects of her life: Angel was the right boyfriend as our slayer was growing and learning about her power, while Spike was the right boyfriend after Buffy embraced her power:

To be fair, Angel was the right boyfriend for Buffy coming into her power. Spike was the right man to be with as she became the power. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) November 9, 2020 Show Full Tweet

Seemed like a pretty reasonable place to leave the conversation, right? Thankfully, we hadHannigan entering the fray as the debate's "grenade-thrower." In her tweet below, Hannigan throws out a third option that needs to be added to the mix- though, if we're being honest? We were always fans of the idea of Willow being with either Faith (Eliza Dushku) or Fred (Amy Acker) from the Buffy spinoff Angel. Here's a look at Hannigan's tweet:

Actually Buffy should have dated Willow. — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) November 12, 2020 Show Full Tweet

So what? No love for Riley (Marc Blucas)? Just sayin'…