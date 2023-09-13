Posted in: Audio Dramas, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Audible, btvs, buffy the vampire slayer, preview, spike

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Stars Set for Spike-Focused Audible Series

Audible returns us to the Buffy universe with Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, starring James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head & more!

We've always believed that a franchise as powerful as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" deserved to survive Joss Whedon's personal & professional failings – that it was something that had become more of an influential collective, with every actor, writer, production member, and avid fan adding their imprint to its overall success. It deserved better than to die alongside the reputation of its creator. Thankfully, Audible and a whole lot of familiar names from the series agreed because they've gotten together for the original audio drama Slayers: A Buffyverse Story. Written by series star Amber Benson & Christopher Golden and directed by Benson, Golden & Kc Wayland, the new in-universe story focuses on Spike (James Marsters) and is set 20 years after the finale of the original series. Joining Marsters and Benson are Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, James Charles Leary, Danny Strong, and newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes. Set to premiere on October 12th, the team behind Slayers: A Buffyverse Story will be taking part in a panel at New York Comic Con on October 13th – with much more available about the audio drama at Audible's weekend-long activation. With the news first exclusively reported by EW, here's a look at the official series overview:

The Slayers story begins as Spike has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. But when his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more. While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protégé, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar) never existed, and Cordelia Chase (Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. And Cordelia needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world… his old flame, Drusilla (Landau).

"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion, and mischief," Marsters shared in a statement. "I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling." Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible, added, "'Slayers: A Buffyverse Story' offers a fresh, dynamic take on a cult classic that takes listeners on a fun and nostalgic ride. The all-star cast reprising beloved roles, as well as newcomers, bring to life a storyline that will entertain fans of the original series and pull in first-time Sunnydale visitors."

