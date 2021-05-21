Bull Showrunner, Star Freddy Rodriguez Exit Amid CBS Investigations

Following the results of a workplace investigation launched by CBS Studios, Bull showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron is no longer associated with the show and his overall deal with the studio has ended, effective immediately. In addition, Freddy Rodriguez (Benjamin "Benny" Colón) will also be exiting the series following a workplace investigation. CBS declined to comment on THR's reporting but did confirm the exits. Series writers Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard have been named the new co-showrunners, with the Michael Weatherly-starring series renewed for a sixth season. Serving as the series' showrunner since the start of the second season, Caron and the overall production environment was investigated after the writing staff saw a number of questionable departures after the fifth season wrapped- prompting CBS Studios to investigate. In THR's report, a number of past and current Bull writers alleged that "Caron fostered a disrespectful work environment during his four-year tenure" and that "he expressed opinions they perceived as callous" and "it was common for him to berate the writing staff."

Those familiar with the show also know that this isn't the first time the show faced controversy. In May 2019, Steven Spielberg and Amblin Television stepped away from the series in light of sexual harassment allegations against Weatherly by then-co-star Eliza Dushku (Dollhouse, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and a $9.5 million settlement with the actress by CBS. Spielberg and Amblin Television head Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey – who served as executive producers on the series' first three seasons – wouldn't comment on the decision, but a representative from Amblin Television issued a statement to Deadline Hollywood: "Steven Spielberg, Amblin Television, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey are no longer attached to 'Bull.'"

Back in December 2018, it was revealed that Dushku had reached a $9.5 million settlement with the network over her claims that she was sexually harassed by Weatherly during her run on the show. Dushku would go on to describe in detail her allegations against Weatherly and the series' work environment – only then to be let go from the show after filing a formal complaint – in an op-ed for the Boston Globe. Weatherly denied having been involved in Dushku's termination, but admitted to past behavior that was "both not funny and not appropriate," stating that he was "sorry" and expressing regret over having caused any pain.

In an interview with Deadline Hollywood from March 2019, Dushku revealed that she had met with Spielberg as well as the heads of the Time's Up organization to discuss moving forward from the settlement decision: "I actually spent the morning with the three heads of the Time's Up organization and Mr. Steven Spielberg. We sat and brainstormed and discussed possible solutions for this systemic imbalance of power, the abuse and harassment that we've been seeing and hearing and experiencing and both in our industry and beyond."

In August 2019- not long after Spielberg and Amblin's departure- CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl revealed that Weatherly and Caron had received leadership coaching and had this to say about the network's handling of Dushku's allegations: "More than 10 million people watch every week. Michael is loved by our audience and even after these allegations came out, people continue to watch. So it's a popular show that we want to keep on our air."