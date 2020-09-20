Burn the Witch: Crunchyroll to Stream Bleach Creator's New Anime

Crunchyroll announced that it would stream the anime adaptation of Tite Kubo's Burn the Witch on October 1st at 8 pm Eastern Time in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. They also released a new English-subtitled trailer.

Burn the Witch is Kubo's first new manga work since his manga saga Bleach ended in 2016 after running for 15 years. The new series is not a sequel but takes place in another corner of the same universe as Bleach with an entirely new cast of characters. The manga began serialization earlier this year as a limited series in four chapters. Viz Media runs the English translation online and will publish them as a single collection in paperback. The miniseries serves as a pilot and sets up a longer ongoing series that will continue at a later date.

The anime will be first released for a 2-week theatrical feature run in Japan starting October 2nd and broadcast in three half-hour episodes on streaming services.

Crunchyroll's description of the show goes thus:

"Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden "reverse" side of London can see the dragons. Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

Studio Colorido and team Yamahitsuji are producing the theatrical anime. Tatsurō Kawano (animation director of Psycho-Pass 2, Gatchaman Crowds) is the director. Yūji Shimizu (animation director for Gatchaman Crowds insight) is the assistant director. Chika Suzumura (Yozakura Quartet ~Hana no Uta~) is the writer. Natsuki Yamada (key animator on Time Bokan 24) is the character designer, and Keisuke Ōkura is handling the dragon designs. Keiji Inai (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, The Royal Tutor) is the music composer.