Butterfly: Prime Video Previews Daniel Dae Kim-Starring Series Adapt

Check out a preview of Prime Video and series star Daniel Dae Kim's adaptation of Arash Amel's BOOM! Studios' graphic novel series Butterfly.

On August 13th, Arash Amel's BOOM! Studios' graphic novel series Butterfly comes to live-action life, courtesy of Prime Video and series star and executive producer Daniel Dae Kim (Avatar: The Last Airbender, Lost, Hawaii Five-O). The six-episode spy-thriller series also stars series regulars Reina Hardesty (The Secret Art of Human Flight), Piper Perabo (Yellowstone, Billions, The Big Leap), and Louis Landau (Rivals). Exploring the complex family dynamics that exist within the treacherous world of global espionage, the series centers on David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca (Hardesty), a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him, and Caddis, the sinister spy organization she works for. Kim Ji-hoon, Park Hae-soo, Kim Tae-hee, Charles Parnell, Sean Dulake, and Nayoon Kim are set for recurring roles, with Sung Dong-il and Lee Il-hwa appearing in guest roles.

"'Butterfly' is the realization of a longtime dream to bring together American and Korean storytellers and create a show that bridges two cultures that I love deeply," shared Kim. "I couldn't be happier with the creative team we've assembled, both in front of and behind the camera, and I'm grateful to Ken Woodruff, BOOM! Studios, 3AD, Amazon, and everyone else who helped bring it to life." Here's a look at the image gallery that was released earlier today:

Ken Woodruff (The Mentalist, Gotham) serves as showrunner and co-creator for the adaptation alongside acclaimed novelist Steph Cha. Executive producers include Woodruff and Cha; Kim and John Cheng for 3AD; Stephen Christy and Ross Richie for BOOM! Studios, and Arash Amel for The Amel Company. Additionally, Adam Yoelin serves as Co-EP for BOOM! Studios. Kim's production company, 3AD, developed the series under their first-look deal with Amazon MGM Studios. Kitao Sakurai directed the first two episodes of the streaming series.

