Can The Flash & Captain Cold "Escape The Midnight Circus"? (TRAILER)

Set to drop next month, here's a trailer & overview for Warner Bros. & DC's six-episode audio drama The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus.

Looking to get your fix of The Scarlet Speedster, but, for whatever reason, the big-screen story disappointing theaters around the world just ain't doing it for you? Have no fear because Warner Bros. & DC have the six-episode audio drama podcast The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus speeding your way. The first-ever podcast for the iconic DC character has an original, standalone storyline featuring Barry Allen, aka The Flash (Max Greenfield; The Neighborhood, New Girl), Iris West, and other characters from the DC universe.

Along with an official podcast trailer, we have the official overview for the adventure – with the first two episodes hitting on Monday, July 10th (with new episodes released weekly on Mondays) & the first four episodes available exclusively on Apple Podcasts for a limited time. For more information, head on over to the podcast's main site – and here's a look at what you can expect:

Barry Allen is at the height of his powers and fame, firmly ensconced as Central City's favorite Super Hero – but when being The Flash forces him to let Iris down one time too many, she decides to call it quits. Undeterred, Barry figures he can use the Speed Force to go back in time and set things right. But something goes wrong, Barry tumbles into a new dimension, finding himself in a small bedroom with Captain Cold, his powers gone. Cold tells Barry that he's an unwitting participant in a televised tournament, THE MIDNIGHT CIRCUS, which pits humans, superheroes and rogues against one another in life-or-death games of chance. Survive the competition, and Barry earns his freedom, recreate the conditions of his original transformation, and return to his own timeline. But to do so, he'll have to rely solely on his wits. And if that wasn't hard enough, he soon finds himself facing his toughest opponent yet: Iris West.

The six-episode The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus includes Episode 1: "Priorities" (18:24), Episode 2: "The Inherent Dangers" (12:48), Episode 3: "Fully Torqued" (15:19), Episode 4: "The Psychodrome" (20:38), Episode 5: "Cyclotron Don" (13:08), and Episode 6: "Blackout" (12:17). Produced for Warner Bros. Home Entertainment by Warner Bros. Animation, the six-part series will also be included for those choosing to pick up a copy of the Ezra Miller-starring The Flash on Digital, 4K UHD and Blu-ray when it drops later this year.

