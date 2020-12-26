CAOS Star Kiernan Shipka Believes Riverdale Could Use a Witch

It's hard to believe that Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has never been able to pull off a full-on crossover (though there have been some ten-ton easter eggs, as you'll see below) between The CW's Riverdale and Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Yet. Maybe it's just wishful thinking but we're holding out hope for as long as at least one of the two series is on the air (in this case, we'll still have Riverdale as an option). Aguirre-Sacasa is already on record as saying that the fifth return for CAOS would've brought with a "witches war" that would've bridged the two series, and it's not like the long-running series hasn't already flirted with the supernatural once or a dozen times in the past (we're still feeling "Afterlife with Archie" vibes for the fifth season). Now, CAOS star Kiernan Shipka is jumping into the speculation- and it sounds like she wouldn't mind seeing Sabrina work a little magic in a neighboring zip code, either.

During a roundtable interview to promote the Netflix series' return, Shipka didn't hesitate to say that with everything the town's been going through, the folks at Riverdale could use a deep-dive into the supernatural. "Honestly, I just think Riverdale could use a witch. They're going through a ton of stuff and they need some celestial whatever kind of vibes! They need a bit of extra power, they need someone who knows reincarnation, necromancy," Shipka explained. "They need that in their world and, I don't know, I just think it would be a fun world if the two collided at some point." See what happened there? Shipka chose the words "reincarnation" and "necromancy"- a very interesting combo considering what we've been keeping fingers, toes, and various other body parts crossed for since last season. Clearly, Shipka and Aguirre-Sacasa are on the same page, with the Riverdale creator teasing over the summer what was in store for "Part 5" if the series had continued its run:

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, "Witch War," would've been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book… 💔🔮☠️🍔👨🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

CAOS fans already know that the seeds of a Riverdale crossover were planted during Part 3 (though a number of fans have been connecting red thread between the two series from the start). Here's a look at two huge Riverdale/CAOS crossover threads from the previous season – as well as The CW series' "response" with a CAOS character who's already made the leap:

"Chapter Twenty-Three: Heavy is the Crown" (Director: Rob Seidenglanz/ Writer: Oahn Ly): First, let's take a look at that sign (above) that Sabrina and Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) pass as they look to retrieve the crown of Herod. "Murder Capital of the World" is a clear reference to the town of Riverdale's infamous nickname, and the "JJ Wuz Here" is clearly cornball enough to be Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse). So Sabrina and Ambrose actually enter Riverdale – well, at least the wooded area just inside the border so that counts… right? As for the artifact they're looking to retrieve? Previously in the possession of a Benjamin Blossom – a name shared by a certain Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch). Considering Cheryl's supernatural-tinged lineage – and the fact that the crown was retrieved from a maple tree – it's safe to assume that Greendale isn't the only town whose foundations are tainted by the supernatural.

"Chapter Twenty-Six: All of Them Witches" (Director: Michael Goi / Writer: Joshua Conkel): When Circe hits Hilda (Lucy Davis) with a spell that brings out her inner-spider in ways none of us (especially Hilda) wanted, she visits Dr. Cee (Alessandro Juliani). Hungry, she asks him to run out to a diner in Riverdale that has "the juiciest hamburgers and thickets milkshakes" – clearly, a reference to Pop's Chock'Lit Shoppe. To drive home the point even further, Hilda's spider cravings create an appetizer in the form of a Southside Serpents member (the Sharks/Jets-like gang from Riverdale) – who picked a very bad time to need a new book.

"Riverdale" season 4, episode 10 "Chapter Sixty-Seven: Varsity Blues" (Director: Roxanne Benjamin / Writer: Aaron Allen): Meanwhile… Betty's (Lili Reinhart) investigating accusations of Stonewall Prep football players intentionally hurting opposing players, so she interviews a number of players from other schools for more info. One of those players? Baxter High Ravens' Billy (Ty Wood), Theo's (Lachlan Watson) ex-bully (after Hilda got her hands on him), and a member of a team known to be sports rivals of the Riverdale Bulldogs.