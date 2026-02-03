Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: cape fear

Cape Fear: Apple TV Previews Bardem, Adams & Wilson-Starring Series

Premiering on June 5th, Apple TV offered a first look at its Javier Bardem, Amy Adams, and Patrick Wilson-starring series take on Cape Fear.

Earlier today, Apple TV rolled out a whole lot of looks at a number of series and films that are set to hit the streaming service later this year – and beyond. That included our best look yet at the streamer's new psychological horror thriller Cape Fear. The highly anticipated 10-episode limited series is set for a two-episode premiere on Friday, June 5th, with new episodes every Friday through July 31st. Created, showrun, and executive produced by Nick Antosca, with Academy Award winners Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg serving as executive producers, the series stars Academy Award winner Javier Bardem, Academy Award nominee Amy Adams, Golden Globe & Emmy nominee Patrick Wilson, CCH Pounder, Joe Anders, Lily Collias, Jamie Hector, Malia Pyles, and Anna Baryshnikov.

The upcoming streaming series is inspired by the 1991 remake directed by Scorsese and produced by Spielberg. A storm is coming for happily married attorneys Anna (Adams) and Tom Bowden (Wilson) when Max Cady (Bardem), the notorious killer they are responsible for putting behind bars, is let out of prison — and he wants vengeance. Here's a look at the preview images that were released earlier today:

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, Apple TV's Cape Fear is based on both the novel The Executioners, which inspired Gregory Peck's Universal Pictures feature in 1962 of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Martin Scorsese. The series is executive-produced by Steven Spielberg, who produced the 1991 film, alongside Scorsese. Creator Nick Antosca showruns and produces alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat; and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. The series is developed and produced through Antosca's overall deal at UCP, where he's been based since 2017.

