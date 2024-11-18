Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, cape fear, javier bardem

Cape Fear: Javier Bardem Set for Scorsese & Spielberg-Produced Series

Javier Bardem will star in Apple TV+'s series adaptation of Cape Fear, with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg set to produce.

1991's Cape Fear was a film by Martin Scorsese, starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, Jessica Lange, Joe Don Baker, and Juliette Lewis. It was a huge hit and has lived on as a favorite since. Now, Apple TV+ has commissioned a new original series, with Scorsese and Steven Spielberg producing as they did with the original film. Nick Antosca (The Act, Candy, A Friend of the Family) will showrun, write, and executive produce. Starring in the show and executive-producing will be Oscar-winner Javier Bardem. Everything here is based on the novel The Executioners, like the Gregory Peck 1962 film and the 1991 Scorsese film were. This follows the wild success Apple had this past summer with their updated version of Presumed Innocent starring Jake Gyllenhaal, which has a second season on the way.

Cape Fear Can Work As A Series Here's a look at the overview of the 10-episode series, best described as a tense Hitchcockian thriller that shines a spotlight on America's ever-growing obsession with true crime stories. "In 'Cape Fear,' a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison."

Hailing from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and Amblin Television, Cape Fear is based on both the novel The Executioners, which inspired Gregory Peck's Universal Pictures feature (1962) of the same name, as well as the acclaimed 1991 remake directed by Scorsese. The series will be executive produced by Spielberg – who produced the 1991 film alongside Scorsese. Creator Antosca will executive produce alongside Alex Hedlund for Eat The Cat, and Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey will executive produce alongside Spielberg for Amblin Television. The series is developed and produced through Antosca's overall deal at UCP, where he's been based since 2017.

