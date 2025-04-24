Posted in: Horror, Movies, Sony | Tagged: urban legend

Urban Legend Reboot Being Tossed Around At Screen Gems

The 1998 horror film Urban Legend is set to be remade, with Gary Dauberman producing. Were you a fan of the original film?

Urban Legend was a horror film in 1998 that came and went, and nobody really batted an eye. It has lived on as a cult classic since, and it had a great cast that included Jared Leto, Alicia Witt, Rebecca Gayheart, Tara Reid, and Michael Rosenbaum. It also had two sequels made, which most people would not remember. Now, Screen Gems is looking to bring whatever love for the series back, as The Hollywood Reporter reports that a remake is in the works. Shanrah Wakefield will write the script, and Gary Dauberman and Neal Moritz will produce it. Moritz was also a producer on that original film.

Urban Legend Does Not Need A Remake

Here is the synopsis for that original Urban Legend film: "A university is beset by a rash of gruesome murders that resemble old urban legends. When her friend Michelle (Natasha Gregson Wagner) is killed by someone hiding in her car, Natalie (Alicia Witt) begins to notice the pattern. Her suspicions grow stronger when her own roommate is strangled to death. Soon, the quiet college campus is transformed into hunting grounds for a maniac, and Natalie struggles to find the killer and stop the bloodshed before she becomes the next victim."

I am tired of these endless remakes and reboots of horror films. Usually, they do not bother me, but now that we have gotten to the point where they are doing stuff from the 90s when I was coming of age in the genre, I have a problem with it. Urban Legend is a film I saw in theaters back then and really disliked. I felt like they had a great hook and dropped the ball on storytelling, so maybe with a modern crack at it, they can make something better. It will be hard to top that cast, though. My goodness, did they have a great casting agent working on that original?

