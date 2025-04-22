Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: zombies, Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires

Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires Raises The Stakes This Summer (TEASER)

The Zombies are back this summer with Zombies 4: Dawn Of The Vampires, set to hit the Disney Channel and Disney+ in July. Here's a look!

Disney has announced Zombies 4, with the mega-popular series debuting a new film this summer titled Dawn Of The Vampires on July 10 on the Disney Channel and July 11 on Disney+. This time, there are vampires involved – as you can tell by the title. Returning for the fourth outing are series stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly as Zed and Addison. Also joining them are Kylee Russell as Eliza, Chandler Kinney as Willa, Julian Lerner as Ray, Swayam Bhatia as Vera, Mekonnen Knife as Vargas, Lisa Chappell as Vampire Eldress, and Jonno Roberts as Commander Bright. Two new prominent cast members are joining the fun: Freya Skye and Malachi Barton play Nova, a fierce Daywalker, and Victor, a proud Vampire. Paul Hoen is back to direct for the fourth time. You can check out the first teaser (waiting for you above), with the first teaser poster and official overview waiting for you below:

Zombies Vs Vampires In A Dance Battle For The Ages

In the first three "Zombies" movies, Zed and Addison brought human and monsterkind together in their hometown of Seabrook. Now, a new adventure dawns for the duo when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of yet another monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With the help of Eliza and Willa, they must convince sworn enemies Nova and Victor to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.

The new "Zombies" features nine new original songs and two reprises, "Someday" and "Ain't No Doubt About It." The movie is choreographed by Dondraico Johnson and features an original score composed by Tom Howe. Along with Descendants, this is the franchise that defines the Disney original Movie for an entire generation of people, and this fourth film will be welcomed with open arms. Manheim and Donnelly are endlessly charming in these films, and while the cast may be getting a bit old to be in these films, it is a testament to their commitment to the fans that they keep returning for them. We will be waiting with bated breath in this house for July 10.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!