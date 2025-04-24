Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, friendship, paul rudd, Tim Robinson

Friendship: A24 Releases New Character Posters, New Promo

Friendship is coming very soon, and the A24 comedy has two new character posters and a new promo for comedy fans.

Article Summary A24's comedy Friendship releases new character posters and promo.

Stars Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson, and Kate Mara lead the cast.

Director Andrew DeYoung makes his feature debut with Friendship.

Friendship hits theaters May 9, starting the summer movie season.

Friendship is coming out soon, and today, a new promo and character posters are out to tease comedy fans. It stars Paul Rudd, Tim Robinson, Kate Mara, Jack Dylan Grazer, Josh Segarra, and Billy Bryk. It was written and directed by Andrew DeYoung, who is making his feature film debut as a filmmaker. The film premiered last fall at the Toronto Film Festival, part of the Midnight Madness section of the festival, and was immediately bought by A24. Anyone who has seen anything starring Robinson or Rudd knows that these two will commit to a bit more than almost anyone else on screen, and for that reason alone, this is a must-see.

Friendship Synopsis

Craig Waterman enjoys his life. He likes New Balance shoes, Subway sandwiches, and Marvel movies. He lives in the suburbs with his wife, Tami, and son, Steven. He's happy to work at Universal Digital, a company that helps brands make their products more habit-forming. Craig sees no reason to change anything or make new friends… until weatherman Brian moves into the neighborhood. Mysterious yet friendly, macho but vulnerable, Brian transforms everything for Craig, but Craig's obsessive and childlike nature threatens to ruin the friendship, and possibly everything else in his life.

Friendship is just one of the films that A24 is releasing in 2025, a robust schedule that has seen releases like Opus, Death of a Unicorn, and Warfare. Other A24 films being released in 2025 will include The Smashing Machine with Dwayne Johnson, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You with Rose Byrne, and many others. They also had one of the most nominated films at this year's Academy Awards, as The Brutalist was nominated for ten statues, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Score, and more. They are set up to have yet another fantastic 2025, and opening Friendship on May 9 at the beginning of the summer movie season shows their faith in it.

