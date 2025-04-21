Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: A Minecraft Movie, sinners, Weekend Box Office

Sinners Takes Over Top Spot At Weekend Box Office

Sinners shocked Hollywood by igniting the weekend box office and taking the top spot away from two-time champ A Minecraft Movie.

Sinners rode a wave of critical and audience support to a massive $48 million opening over the weekend, taking the top spot from A Minecraft Movie and allowing Warner Bros. Discovery to flex its muscles for once. The Ryan Coogler period horror film scored $63 million worldwide and is one of the biggest openings thus far in 2025. With an "A" CinemaScore, this should easily go well over the $100 million mark and has a lot of runway to double that. What a massive breakout for the director, and Sinners becomes the first horror breakout of the year as well. Glasses are clinking all around Hollywood today as they celebrate the month that April has turned into.

Sinners & Minecraft Have Made April One To Remember

Sinners, as mentioned, takes the top spot from A Minecraft Movie, which is still making bank. In its third week, the video game adaptation took in another $40.5 million, bringing its total to a massive $343 million domestic haul. Third place went to Angel Studios' religious film King of Kings with $17.2 million, fourth place went to The Amateur with $7.2 million, and rounding out the top five was Warfare with $4.8 million.

The weekend box office for Easter weekend:

Sinners- $48 million A Minecraft Movie- $40.5 million King of Kings- $17.2 million The Amateur- $7.2 million Warfare- $4.8 million

This week is our last before the start of the summer movie season! Two wide releases round out the spring box office, as The Accountant 2 and Until Dawn both open wide, and also looking to make noise is the re-release of Star Wars- Episode 3: Revenge Of The Sith. I think the top 2 movies will remain the same, but A Minecraft Movie might slip past Sinners to retake the top spot. The new openers and Star Wars should round out the top five. And be sure to check in next Monday for our annual Summer Box Office preview and predictions.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!