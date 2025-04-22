Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Ready Or Not: Here I Come, Samara Weaving

Ready Or Not 2 Adds 5 To Cast, New Title Is Ready Or Not: Here I Come

Ready Or Not 2 is now titled Ready Or Not: Here I Come, and five big names have joined the horror sequel, as production has begun.

Ready or Not 2 has a new title, and five more members have been added to its cast. Now titled Ready Or Not: Here I Come, Elijah Wood, Shawn Hatosy, Néstor Carbonell, Kevin Durand, and David Cronenberg have joined the production in Toronto. They join the returning Samara Weaving. Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett) are back to direct, based on a script by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, who wrote the first film as well. Deadline had the casting news."We're thrilled to be returning to the world of Ready or Not with Samara, Brett, Avery and Andrew," said the filmmakers in a statement given to Deadline as well, "and so excited to work with this immensely talented cast and the incredible artists across every department joining the Ready or Not family." The film was said to be in active development last October.

Ready Or Not: Here I Come Is A Great Title

Worldwide, the original grossed $57 million against a $6 million budget and has since cleaned up on digital and disc. Alongside Weaving, it starred Adam Brody, Mark O'Brien, Elyse Levesque, Nicky Guadagni, Henry Czerny, and Andie MacDowell. For those who have not seen the original Ready or Not, here is the synopsis: Grace couldn't be happier after she marries the man of her dreams at his family's luxurious estate. There's just one catch — she must now hide from midnight until dawn while her new in-laws hunt her down with guns, crossbows, and other weapons. As Grace desperately tries to survive the night, she soon finds a way to turn the tables on her not-so-lovable relatives.

I am not sure how a sequel to Ready or Not will work, given how that film ended, but with all of the same creatives returning and Weaving's return, I am hopeful. That cast is a great one, and if I am being honest, it can rival the first film's cast as well. Bring on the trailer.

