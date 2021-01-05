Cardi B Learned She Was Mentioned on WWE RAW; Her Reaction Was WAP

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from Nancy Pelosi's Speaker of the House election party with some news happening at the intersection of pro wrestling and hip hop Twitter. Yes, my friends, I am talking about Cardi B getting namedropped by Torrie Wilson on WWE Raw last night and her subsequent reaction to said namedropping, which was totally WAP: wonderful and pure! That is what it means, right?

Torrie Wilson namedropped Cardi B to get Angel Garza to stop sexually harassing her on WWE Raw
But first, my friends, I hear what you're saying. "Your Excellency, far be it from us to criticize your world-renowned wisdom and legendary judgement, but isn't the headline to this article a little bit clickbaity?" That is fair and valid criticism, but unfortunately, it is simply the cost of doing business in capitalist America's click-based internet economy. The people who run Bleeding Cool are constantly telling me, "Your Magnificence, we love all of your articles, but could you make the headlines a little more salacious to draw in more readers please?" One day, they shall all die like dogs, but for now, El Presidente will play their game.

Anyway, I am not here to talk about how socialism could solve all of the world's ills, even though it obviously could. Instead, I am here to talk about Cardi B, who was namedropped by Torrie Wilson during last night's Legend's Night edition of Raw. WWE 24/7 Champion Angel Garza attempted to sexually harass visiting legend Torrie Wilson when Wilson, in order to distract him, told him she invited Cardi B, Kylie Jenner, and Ariana Grande to watch the show with her backstage. But when Garza went to find Cardi B, who Wilson insisted would love to receive his rose, he instead found The Boogeyman and ended up losing his 24/7 title.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0TBpVmYB2jg

It was a humorous enough segment, but it became awesome the next day on Twitter when Cardi B tweeted, wondering why she was being mentioned in so many tweets related to WWE.

She soon learned the reason why, and it turns out she was a big fan of WWE back in the day.

And she likes some current stars too, such as Sasha Banks.

At that point, WWE stars started noticing and the feedback loop began, as Cardi B interacted with Trish Stratus and Melina directly.

Hopefully, Vince McMahon is opening up the wallet right now to get Cardi B on board for WrestleMania this year. Sometimes, you just have to seize these kinds of opportunities. Back when I was running a South American dictatorship, my protege Nicolas was a huge fan of Shakira. So when I saw that she was touring in a nearby country, I send a black ops team to abduct her and transport her by helicopter to my palace to put on a special performance. I have never seen Nicolas so excited; it was totally worth nearly causing an international incident. Haw haw haw haw!

In any case, WWE did take notice, so… it could happen! Until then, my friends: socialism or death!

