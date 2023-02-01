Carnival Row Season 2 Previewed in February 2023 Prime Video Trailer Returning on February 17th, Amazon's Orlando Bloom & Cara Delevingne-starring Carnival Row was previewed in Prime Video's Feb. 2023 trailer.

With only a little more than two weeks to go until Amazon's Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-starring alt-Victorian fantasy drama Carnival Row hits our screens for its second & final season, we're getting a fresh look at what's to come for Philo (Bloom), Vignette (Delevingne), and the rest of the Row as two missions of justice collide. And based on what you're about to see in the following "New to Prime Video February 2023" trailer released earlier today, it appears their story may end in fire.

Here's a look at the complete February trailer that was released for Amazon's Prime Video, with the preview for Carnival Row kicking off at around the 0:58 mark

Carnival Row: What We Know About Season 2

In a fantasy world where humans and creatures clash, Season Two of Carnival Row picks up with former inspector Rycroft Philostrate a.k.a. Philo (Bloom), investigating a series of gruesome murders stoking social tension. Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne) and the Black Raven plot payback for the unjust oppression inflicted by The Burgue's human leaders, Jonah Breakspear (Arty Froushan) and Sophie Longerbane (Caroline Ford). Tourmaline (Karla Crome) inherits supernatural powers that threaten her fate and the future of The Row. And, after escaping The Burgue and her vengeful brother Ezra (Andrew Gower), Imogen Spurnrose (Merchant) and her partner Agreus Astrayon (Gyasi) encounter a radically new society that upends their plans. With humans and fae folk divided and freedom on the line, each hero will face impossible dilemmas and soul-defining tests in the epic conclusion of Carnival Row. With the epic final chapter set for February 17th, here's a look at the official trailer for the final season, followed by a look back at the previously-released teaser trailer for Amazon's Carnival Row:

Carnival Row is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. The series is executive produced by showrunner Erik Oleson (Marvel's Daredevil, The Man in the High Castle), Bloom, Delevingne, Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets), Sarah Byrd (The Alienist, Strange Angel), Jim Dunn (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Sam Ernst (Marvel's Daredevil, Haven), Wesley Strick (The Man in the High Castle), and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim, Clash of the Titans). On which the project is based, Beacham's A Killing on Carnival Row appeared in the first installment of The Black List in 2005.