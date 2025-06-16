Posted in: TV | Tagged: carrie, stephen king

Carrie: Mike Flanagan Announces Filming Start on Stephen King Adapt

Director Mike Flanagan announced that filming on Prime Video's series adaptation of Stephen King's novel Carrie is officially underway.

After a steady of run of casting announcements and some great insights from him over the past few weeks, director Mike Flanagan announced that filming on his and Prime Video's Summer H. Howell and Siena Agudong-starring series adaptation of bestselling author Stephen King's classic 1974 novel Carrie has officially started filming. The streaming series adaptation is being described as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers." Flanagan will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner, directing some episodes. Trevor Macy is also set to executive produce, with Amazon MGM Studios producing.

In addition to Howell and Agudong, the series cast includes Matthew Lillard (Five Nights at Freddy's) as Principal Grayle, Samantha Sloyan (The Fall of the House of Usher) as Carrie's mom, Margaret White; Alison Thornton (Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce) as Chris Hargensen, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Legion) as Miss Desjardin, Josie Totah (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, and Joel Oulette (Sullivan's Crossing) as Tommy. Here's a look at Flanagan's post, which also includes ann excellent look at the series' logo:

Carrie: Flanagan on What The Series Won't Be; Getting King's Approval

Speaking with Variety in support of his feature film adaptation of King's work, The Life of Chuck, Flanagan discussed the importance of coming up with a unique and timely reason to tell Carrie White's story that would work for him and King. In addition, Flanagan cautiously previews the approach that the series will take by revealing what it won't be. Here are the highlights:

Flanagan on Being Able to Answer "Why?" (For Himself and Stephen King): "I initially thought, 'Why? It's been done.' And then I found an answer to that question, and it made me very excited. But when I went to Steve, his answer was 'Why?' His first response was, 'Leave her alone. She's been through enough.' But it's that thing where the more information I could share, and sending him the bible and the plan for the show, he could see the thing we were trying to do that was new. Then he said, 'Ohh, now I'm interested, just as a fan. I'm excited to see where this goes.' Once he said yes, then we were off, because if Steve had said no, I wouldn't do it. So the relationship has evolved, but he's always remained incredibly respectful of separating the book and the movie."

For Flanagan, It's About "What We're Not Doing": "The thing I would say is the original story is half a century old, and it's wonderful. Its themes were about youth and bullying and the consequences of that. I believe that in today's modern world, the power of what it means to be a bully, the breadth of that, and the impact of bullying have changed a lot. The central tenets are still the same, but it's about much more than Carrie White. I can't really talk about what we're doing; I can only really talk about what we're not doing. We're not retelling the story as it's been told, and we're not making a show about telekinesis. It's in there, but that's not what it's about. There's a version of it where Carrie White carries a tragic superhero origin story that goes horribly wrong. I feel like they've done that, too. So we're focused way more on the destruction of a community through these very modern tools. What happens in a world where the internet has created an environment of perceived anonymity? Carrie White in the locker room in every iteration is a horrifying scene. Carrie White in the locker room when people have phones in their hands is a whole different thing."

