Castlevania: Nocturne Hits Netflix This September (IMAGES/TEASER)

With Clive Bradley & Kevin Kolde's Castlevania: Nocturne set to hit Netflix on September 28th, we have a new teaser trailer & preview images.

This fall, Clive Bradley & Kevin Kolde's Castlevania: Nocturne finds the animated franchise's action shifting to the heart of the French Revolution, with our heroes (Edward Bluemel, Pixie Davies, Thuso Mbedu, Sydney James Harcourt & Nastassja Kinski) taking on a darker threat emerging that could see the rise of a "vampire messiah" – and the end of the world for humanity. Of course, that overview just can't do the show the justice that it deserves – thankfully, we have not just an impressive set of preview images and a September 28th premiere date to pass along but also an official teaser trailer that we were given a heads-up on yesterday – here's a look:

Fronted by showrunner Kevin Kolde and series creator & writer Clive Bradley, and produced by Project 51 Productions (with production services provided by Powerhouse Animation), here's a look at an official teaser trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne (set to debut all eight episodes on September 28th), followed by a previously-released official overview of the animated series as well as character profiles for the cast:

In the thick of the French Revolution, members of the so-called lower classes are rising up to fight inequality: "It's the natural order for them to milk us dry with impossible rents and unpayable taxes," Maria (Davies), a young leader, laments. Meanwhile, Richter Belmont (Bluemel) senses a far grimmer and greater danger. He's picked up his family's long-held tradition of vampire hunting, a vocation that goes back almost as long as a vampiric life span (in other words, forever). But he's never seen anything quite like what he's witnessing now — could the drastic uptick in vampire activity have something to do with the death of his mother? And what's up with this rumored news of a supposed vampire messiah? Richter joins forces with Maria and an unlikely crew of characters whose toughened exteriors bely their various tragic backstories. Bringing their formidable shape-shifting powers to bear, they seek to prevent the seemingly imminent reign of the vampire messiah. Their last-ditch battle to save humanity becomes fraught with existential questions as each vampire hunter is forced to confront their own troubled (and deeply human) traumatic past. And as the vampires threaten to leave the world in eternal darkness, there's no time to spare — and plenty of dark drama on display. Picture magical attacks and gory eviscerations amid sunless churches and cobblestone alleyways and blue-black nighttime skies splattered with red — plus, of course, the appearance of the iconic Belmont whip.

Castlevania: Nocturne: A Look at Who's Who

Edward Bluemel (Persuasion, The Commuter, The Halcyon) as Richter, the tough young hero who's continuing the family tradition of vampire hunting

Pixie Davies (The Magician's Elephant, Mary Poppins Returns, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children) as Maria, a natural leader who's fighting inequality in her country and also a magic user battling the vampire elite

Thuso Mbedu (The Woman King, The Underground Railroad, Is'Thunzi) as Annette,

who used her power and wits to escape vampire-enforced enslavement in the Caribbean and now wields magic to stop the impending apocalyptic threat

Sydney James Harcourt (I'm Not Gay: A Musical, Hamilton) as Edouard, who left his life as a talented opera singer to aid and accompany Annette

Nastassja Kinski (Inland Empire, Cat People, Paris, Texas) as Tera, a mother, and mentor to young vampire hunters and magic users, who has her own share of past trauma to bear

Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs, Dark Winds, Fargo) as Olrox, who killed Richter's mother years ago and now must decide whether he can stomach teaming up with his sworn enemy in order to stop vampiric world domination

Franka Potente (Titans, Run Lola Run, The Bourne Identity) as Erzsebet Báthory, aka the one foretold. She's the queen of vampires and, if all goes as planned, of the entire world. (Her character is very loosely based on the various folkloric stories and contested histories surrounding a real-life noblewoman.)

