Chainsaw Man Interviews: Yeung, Wiedenheft on Hit Anime Series & More

Chainsaw Man is the most original and best new anime series this season. Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"- a man with a devil's heart. Denji is then recruited by the mysterious Makina to the government agency that deals with hunting devils, which have become a real menace to society. Cue gory monster battles tined with body horror and dark comedy.

Chainsaw Man: Suzie Yeung (Makima) and Sarah Wiedenheft (Power)

Crunchyroll invited us to interview the core English language voice cast of Chainsaw Man. In Part Two, we talk to the actors voicing Makina and Power. Makima is voiced by Suzie Yeung with a cool detachment and an effortless ability to coerce and manipulate everyone around her, especially the naïve, child-like Denji. Sarah Wiedenheft plays Power, the horned female fiend who's forced to hunt devils with Denji and Aki – and be roommates with them. Hilarity ensues.

Both Suzie and Sarah have read the entire run of the Chainsaw Man manga, so they know where the anime series is going and what's going to happen to Makima and Power. They know the arcs of the characters they're playing, as do Ryan Colt Levy and Reagan Murdoch, who voice Denji & Aki. We talk about the story as an allegory for How to Human, which is expressed in the question of just how human Makima really is, and Power's parallel arc with Denji in slowly learning how to be a human being. Power is bloodthirsty, murderous, impulsive, and utterly selfish – in other words, she's like an infant slowly learning to grow up, just like Denji is a teenage boy learning how to live with people. We also talked about how voice actors protect their voices when they play characters who have to scream a lot, which is coming up in the series. All in all, it's a fun chat.

Episodes 1-4 of the English Dub of Chainsaw Man are currently available and exclusive to Crunchyroll, with premieres every Tuesday at 12:30 pm PT.