Chainsaw Man Set for 2022; Crunchyroll Unveils Anime Teaser Trailer

At last, Crunchyroll has announced it has acquired the streaming rights to the highly anticipated anime adaptation of the bestselling manga Chainsaw Man. Crunchyroll will simulcast the series from Japan later this year, subtitled and dubbed, in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Dubs will include English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German. Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated anime adaptations of the season.

"Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"–a man with a devil's heart."

Based on the widely popular and award-winning manga of the same name written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Fire Punch; Look Back; Goodbye, Eri) and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shōnen Jump, Chainsaw Man is directed by Ryū Nakayama (Fate/Grand Order Absolute Demonic Front: Babylonia; The Rising of the Shield Hero).

"With dark humor, dynamic characters, and a sharp story, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new series this year, and we are wickedly excited to bring it to fans on the Crunchyroll service," said Asa Suehira, Chief Content Officer at Crunchyroll. "Anime fans will be up all night thinking about the spectacular visuals and high-octane action."

In a supernatural world of Devils manifested from the collective fears of humans, the series follows a teenage Devil Hunter named Denji who makes a contract with his pet Devil, Pochita, in order to be resurrected from the dead, thus becoming "Chainsaw Man."

Additional Chainsaw Man credits include screenplay by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan Final Season; Mob Psycho 100; Banana Fish), character design by Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation), devil design by Kiyotaka Oshiyama (The Wind Rises; The Secret World of Arrietty; Space Dandy), art direction by Yusuke Takeda (Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-; Sword Art Online; Penguin Highway), and music composed by Kensuke Ushio (The Heike Story; Devilman: Crybaby; Space Dandy).

Animation is produced by MAPPA (Maruyama Animation Produce Project Association), the prestigious anime studio from Japan known for Attack on Titan Final Season; JUJUTSU KAISEN; Yuri!!! on Ice, takt op.Destiny, and the upcoming Hell's Paradise. MAPPA also released the global box office sensation JUJUTSU KAISEN 0, which has become one of the top five highest-grossing anime movies in the US, top 10 highest-grossing anime movies in the world, and the top 20 highest-grossing movies in Japan.

Watch for Chainsaw Man on Crunchyroll later in 2022.