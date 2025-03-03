Posted in: ABC, streaming, TV | Tagged: Chappell Roan, elton john

Chappell Roan, Elton John Offer "Pink Pony Club" Duet For Good Cause

Check out some of the highlights of Chappell Roan performing during Elton John's Oscars viewing party in support of John's AIDS foundation.

Article Summary Chappell Roan and Elton John perform a duet of "Pink Pony Club" at John's Oscars viewing party.

Roan dedicates "Your Song" to her parents, sharing their connection to Elton John's music.

The event, near the Abbey club, raises $8.6M for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

Check out highlights from the night, including Roan's all-female band's performances.

If there was any Oscars event that we would've loved to have found a way to sneak into, it would've been Elton John's Academy Awards viewing party to raise money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Who wouldn't want to check out the singing and songwriting icon dueting with future singing and songwriting icon Chappell Roan? That's exactly what went down on Sunday night, with Roan performing a mix of John classics as well as her own songs. John would join Roan on "Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me" and "Pink Pony Club," with Roan bestowing upon John a pink, fringed cowboy hat as an honorary member of the club. Interesting note: John's event took place not far from the gay club, the Abbey – the inspiration for Roan's "Pink Pony Club."

In addition, Roan and her all-female band would also offer performances of "Your Song," "Hot to Go!," and "My Kink Is Karma" over the run of the approximately hour-long performance – with Roan taking some time to let John and those in attendance know just how much John's music meant to her. "I'm gonna sing a song that is one of my favorite songs of all time, and I think it's maybe the best song, period," Roan shared ahead of "Your Song," adding an additional personal touch. "I dedicate it to my parents – they're here tonight. Mom and Dad, wave! I dedicate this song to them because they introduced me to Elton John. This goes out to them, and obviously, Elton, this is yours." The additional happy ending to all of this? The Elton John AIDS Foundation announced that the event had raised $8.6 million to boost the foundation's efforts.

Here's a look at Roan's and John's performance of "Pink Pony Club," along with other highlights shared by The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week:

At Elton John's AIDS Foundation #Oscars after party, Chappell Roan put a pink cowboy hat on Elton before performing a duet of her song 'Pink Pony Club' pic.twitter.com/LbHD1K0aCT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Elton John joins Chappell Roan on the stage to perform 'Pink Pony Club' at his AIDS Foundation #Oscars after party pic.twitter.com/hZucbxCXgP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Elton John joins Chappell Roan on stage, and they perform a duet of 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' at his AIDS Foundation #Oscars after party pic.twitter.com/nmvXbt8x2W — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!