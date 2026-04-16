Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2 Finale Preview: Yeah, We're Worried About Dr. Robby

What will the final hour bring to Dr. Robby and the team? Here's a preview of the Season 2 finale of HBO Max's The Pitt, S02E15: "9:00 P.M."

Article Summary Previewing The Pitt Season 2 finale as Dr. Robby faces his biggest ethical dilemma yet in "9:00 P.M."

After a tense talk with Duke, Dr. Robby’s mental health and safety become major concerns before his sabbatical.

Catch up with insights from the cast and creators on what’s ahead for The Pitt’s explosive conclusion.

Includes official trailer, episode overview, and podcast recaps to fuel anticipation for the season finale.

While there are any number of storylines we're anxious to see play out, we would be lying if we said that Dr. Robby's (Noah Wyle) long-term mental health and safety wasn't at the top of our lists – especially after his heart-to-heart with Duke (Jeff Kober). With that in mind, we have our updated preview for tonight's Season 2 finale of HBO Max, EP John Wells, and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's The Pitt, S02E15: "9:00 P.M." Along with an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and more, we also have a look back at last week's episode via the official podcast. In addition, Kober, Isa Briones, Supriya Ganesh, Sepideh Moafi, and more discuss where things are at – and where they might be headed – before the season wrap-up hits our screens.

The Pitt Season 2 Finale: S02E15: "9:00 P.M." Preview

The Pitt Season 2 Episode 15: "9:00 P.M." – Al-Hashimi reveals details from her medical history, forcing Robby to face an ethical dilemma as he prepares to leave for his sabbatical. Written by R. Scott Gemmill.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

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