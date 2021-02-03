Eddie Murphy's Coming 2 America Trailer Drops

"No child support for thirty years and you came back? You are a dummy!" The trailer for Coming 2 America, the sequel to the original movie, with Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Jones reprising their roles, comes to Amazon Prime Video on the 5th of March 2021, globally. And the trailer has just dropped. "After 30 years, an icon returns. The king reigns, but the family rules."

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Coming 2 America is a sequel to the 1988 original film. Based on characters created by Eddie Murphy, directed by Craig Brewer, written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, Justin Kanew and David Sheffield. The film stars Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, Tracy Morgan, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Also starring John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy.

Originally to be theatrically released by Paramount Pictures, Coming 2 America's domestic distribution rights were sold to Amazon Studios due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Amazon will release it digitally on Prime Video on March 5th, 2021, except for countries where Paramount will release the film theatrically.

Set after the events of the first film, Coming 2 America sees former Prince Akeem Joffer (Eddie Murphy) is set to become King of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America – a street savvy Queens native named Lavelle (Jermaine Fowler). Honouring his royal father's (James Earl Jones) dying wish to groom this son as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) set off to America once again. Eddie Murphy will also play Randy Watson, a soul singer with the fictional band Sexual Chocolate while Arsenio Hall will also play Reverend Brown, a reverend of the church.