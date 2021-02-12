Dave Chappelle Announces Chappelle Show Back on Netflix (VIDEO)

For Netflix subscribers who've missed Chappelle Show since the streaming service pulled the series at Dave Chappelle's request due to his ongoing financial dispute with ViacomCBS, those days are over. On Friday, the comedian revealed via an extended performance clip that the popular sketch comedy series was back on Netflix as of today, February 12. During a routine at Austin venue Stubbs titled "Redemption Song," posted on Chappelle's Instagram page yesterday, the comedian announced that the series had returned- and he had the fans to thank for it. "I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did,' Chappelle said. "You made that show worthless because without your eyes, it's nothing. And you stopped watching it. They called me and I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars."

Chappelle also extended thanks to Netflix's brass, adding, "This is a very important moment," Chappelle continued. "I want to thank Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a CEO with the courage to take my show off its platform [at] financial detriment to his company, just because I asked him." He also acknowledged one person in particular at ViacomCBS for finally having the company do right by him. "I want to thank Chris McCarthy of CBS Viacom. This guy's younger than me. And like most people younger than me has an interest in making the past right, and did something that was very courageous," Chappelle said. "And finally, after all these years, I can finally say that Comedy Central, it's been a pleasure doing business with you."

In a video of a stand-up set posted in November 2020, Chappelle elaborated on his deal with ViacomCBS that allowed the series to be syndicated without him seeing a dime. Having worked with Netflix for the past four years, Chappelle was understandably more than a bit bothered by the streaming service airing his show- and he was going to let them know about it. "And when I found out they were streaming Chappelle's Show, I was furious. How could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad," Chappelle revealed. "And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better. That's why I fuck with Netflix. Because they paid me my money, they do what they say they're going to do, and they went above and beyond what you could expect from a businessman. They did something just because they thought that I might think that they were wrong. And I do — I think that if you are fucking streaming that show you're fencing stolen goods." Here's a look at the video from Chappelle's routine:

