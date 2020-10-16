Charmed OG Star Shannen Doherty Expresses CW Series Support

Over the past several days, the long-simmering tension between cast members of the original Charmed and The CW's reboot series boiled over in a big way. Now, original cast member Shannen Doherty is offering her thoughts- and she's wishing the new series well and hoping it inspires a new generation of women the same way the series did when she starred. Speaking with EW exclusively, Doherty said, "What's old is new… and I think it's wonderful a new generation can connect with three strong, powerful women, not to mention the many jobs the show provides." The actress' comments are in line with what she felt about the series when it was first announced, posting on social media, "I'm intrigued by the idea that a new generation might be comforted, inspired like you all were. 'Charmed' helped us all in some way."

Current star Sarah Jeffery and original series cast members Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan were in a heated back-n-forth (with Madeleine Mantock entering the fray) stemming from a video that was posted where McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan mocked and took swipes at the series. Jeffery took to Twitter to call out both for the "sad and quite frankly pathetic" way the two acted in the video, hoping that the actresses "find happiness elsewhere" that doesn't involve "putting down other WOC," and that she would be "embarrassed" if she behaved the way they did. McGowan and Holly Marie Combs didn't appreciate being called out for the video they chose to record, and that's when things went straight to Hell fast.

1/2 You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

2/2 I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y'all. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020