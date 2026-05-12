Posted in: TV, WWE | Tagged: Naraku, NXT, wrestling, wwe

WWE NXT Preview: Everything Is Naraku? Yes, That's It… Naraku!

Tonight on WWE NXT, Everything is EVIL—no, wait, they changed his name. Everything is Naraku as he makes his official debut tonight.

Article Summary WWE NXT is set for Naraku’s official debut tonight, as the former EVIL arrives with a new WWE identity.

Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan collide on NXT, with major championship implications in the women’s division.

Noam Dar returns to action against Jackson Drake, while Sean Legacy, EK Prosper, and Tate Wilder face BirthRight.

Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain team up on WWE NXT to battle Zaria and Nikkita Lyons in a key tag match.

In the landscape of professional wrestling, one thing is for certain: When you come to WWE, you don't get to keep your identity. Everyone gets rebranded to the company, can repackage you, copyright you, and own everything about you under their banner, so you can't make extra money off your previous experiences. As is the case with EVIL, fresh from NJPW, who has been rebranded as Naraku. He makes his debut tonight, as we have the full rundown from WWE of what to expect on tonight's episode, airing on The CW starting at 8 pm ET.

Everything Is Rebranded as Naraku Debuts on WWE NXT Tonight

Kendal Grey and Kelani Jordan will battle in a match that could have major NXT Women's Championship ramifications. Both Superstars are riding waves of momentum and could just need one more significant victory to gain NXT General Manager Robert Stone's attention. Which Superstar will pick up the massive victory? Supernova 11 is officially back, and he'll take on the brash Jackson Drake. Noam Dar's return to NXT was met with pushback from The Vanity Project, prompting the veteran to throw out the challenge for a match.

NXT Women's North American Champion Tatum Paxley will join forces with the Maiden of Metal to take on Zaria and Nikkita Lyons. Lizzy Rain has taken NXT by storm in the weeks since her debut, and now, she'll team up with Paxley to stave off a threat from the dangerous Zaria and Lyons. Can Paxley and Rain overcome this dangerous challenge? Or is a changing of the guard on the horizon? Sean Legacy, EK Prosper & Tate Wilder will battle BirthRight in an epic Six-Man Tag Team Match. Legacy, Prosper, and the newcomer Wilder aim to be the ones to silence the team of Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, Charlie Dempsey, and Uriah Connors once and for all. Who will walk out of NXT with the huge win?

Finally, the mysterious Naraku will make his NXT debut, live TONIGHT!

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