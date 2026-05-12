Posted in: MGM Television, TV | Tagged: mgm, michael ealy, The Magnificent Seven

The Magnificent Seven: Michael Ealy Joins MGM+ Remake Series Cast

Michael Ealy has joined the cast of MGM+'s series remake of The Magnificent Seven, which is heading into production this June in Canada.

Article Summary Michael Ealy joins MGM+’s The Magnificent Seven remake series as Vin Tanner, taking over the iconic Steve McQueen role.

Matt Dillon and Will Patton co-star in the eight-episode The Magnificent Seven series, now set to begin production in June.

Heroes creator Tim Kring writes and executive produces The Magnificent Seven remake series for MGM+ and MGM Television.

The Magnificent Seven feels built for TV, and MGM+ is betting big on the western classic with this new remake series.

The Magnificent Seven is getting a remake series at MGM+, and they have found their star. Michael Ealy will star in the series as Vin Tanner. He joins Matt Dillon and Will Patton in the eight-episode series, a remake of the 1960western classic. Ealy takes over the role originally played by Steve McQueen. The series is from Heroes creator Tim Kring, who will executive produce and write. Also executive producing are Donald De Line, Lawrence Mirisch, Bruce Kaufman, and Dillon. MGM+ Studios and MGM Television Studios are producing. Production is set to start in Calgary, Canada, in June. Deadline had the news.

The Magnificent Seven Is Ripe For A Retelling

Here is the synopsis for the original film:

Academy Award winner Yul Brynner stars in the landmark Western that launched the film careers of Steve McQueen (The Great Escape), Charles Bronson (The Dirty Dozen), and James Coburn (Affliction). Tired of being ravaged by an army of marauding bandits, the residents of a small Mexican village seek help from seven American gunfighters. The only problem? It's seven against 50! Also featuring Eli Wallach (The Good, the Bad and the Ugly) and Robert Vaughn (The Man from U.N.C.L.E.), and set against Elmer Bernstein's Oscar-nominated score, director John Sturges' thrilling adventure is an all-time classic.

There was also a remake in 2016 directed by Antoine Fuqua, starring Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt, Ethan Hawke, Haley Bennett, Luke Grimes, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Martin Sensmeier, Matt Bomer, Peter Sarsgaard, Roger Birnbaum, Todd Black, and Vincent D'Onofrio. I completely forgot that film happened. This will work very well as a series, and MGM+ is really going for it right now. They have an impressive slate of original content coming, building off the success of their first steps into original programming. I am looking forward to this and cannot wait to see some footage from this show.

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