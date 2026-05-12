Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals Teases Cyclops & Devil Dinosaur For Season 8

Marvel Rivals teases Devil Dinosaur is coming to the game for Season 8, but did a better job of teasing Cyclops, who arrives later

Article Summary Marvel Rivals Season 8 launches May 15 with Devil Dinosaur as a new Vanguard, bringing brutal frontline power and bleed attacks.

Marvel Rivals also teases Cyclops heavily, though the X-Men leader is set to officially join later in the Season 8.5 update.

Season 8 adds the Doom Match map Alchemax Headquarters, new accessories, College Student Perks, and PC storage optimization.

Marvel Rivals Ignite Stage 1 offers a $650,000 prize pool and introduces New York: Lower Manhattan for esports play.

Marvel Games and NetEase Games have revealed the next two characters coming to Marvel Rivals, as Devil Dinosaur and Cyclops will arrive for Season 8. Devil Dinosaur will join as a Vanguard, along with several additions to the game that include an all-new Doom Match map, Alchemax Headquarters, and several new accessories, some exclusive College Student Perks, PC Storage Optimization, and a ton of other stuff. The odd part about all this is that the initial teasers for this feature the X-Men's team leader, Cyclops, who doesn't arrive until Season 8.5 starts, as the trailer and previews heavily feature him. It makes you wonder why they didn't start with Cyclops first, or if that was the plan and they changed it for some reason. In any case, enjoy teh dev notes and videos here as Season 8 starts on May 15, 2026.

Devil Dinosaur Joins Marvel Rivals For Season 8

Devil Dinosaur (Vanguard) – Devil Dinosaur is a primal Vanguard who brings raw, savage power to the roster, always ready to tear the opposition to shreds. In combat, he relies on his massive physique and a forcefield shield to brawl on the frontline, using his primal bites to inflict a continuous bleeding effect on targets. When smashing through enemy defenses, he ramps up the aggression, shredding exposed prey and temporarily clamping his massive jaws around bleeding enemies to take them out of the fight with a controlling hold. Upon activating his Ultimate Ability, Devil Dinosaur transforms into an unstoppable behemoth, charging forward and mercilessly trampling all enemies in his path, completely shattering enemy backlines to lead the team to victory.

Cyclops Arrives For The Season 8.5 Update

The all-new Doom Match map, Alchemax Headquarters, will be available after the May 28 update, so players can get ready to storm the gates and rescue Cyclops and Moon Girl. Also, a new batch of adorable accessories has been prepared for Devil Dinosaur, The Thing, Black Widow, Angela, Hela, Namor, and The Punisher. Additionally, PC Storage has been optimized by making the High-Resolution Texture Pack a standalone DLC that can be uninstalled separately, freeing up about 35GB of storage.

Stage 1 of the Marvel Rivals Ignite esports competition features a total prize pool of $650,000, and it will be played across two phases: Group Stage running from May 21 to June 7 and Playoffs running from June 25 to July 5. As part of the Stage 1 update, a new map, New York: Lower Manhattan, will be introduced, adding new strategic depth and gameplay dynamics to the competition.

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