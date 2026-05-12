Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Events, Pop Culture | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Unsolved Hunts

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Reveals IRL Treasure Hunt

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is getting a real-life treasure hunt — players could find a $500K treasure in Gold & Crystal.

Article Summary Ubisoft and Unsolved Hunts are launching a global Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced treasure hunt in 2026.

Gold & Crystal costs $40 and includes a message in a bottle, Caribbean map, archives, and 15 remote puzzles.

Players worldwide can solve the Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced clues without needing prior game knowledge.

The first to crack the hunt can travel to the Caribbean and dig up a $500K prize of gold coins and a crystal skull.

Ubisoft announced they are going to be holding a real-life treasure hunt to celebrate the release of Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced. The company has teamed with Unsolved Hunts, who have held these kinds of promotional treasure hunts in the past, as they have put together a new one called Gold & Crystal. This is a global hunt for a $500K treasure hidden in the Caribbean, as they have created an immersive adventure that will only cost you $40 to jump into with the necessary items. We have more details from the team below, as you can pre-order the set now on the hunt's website, with it officially kicking off on November 9, 2026.

You Could Find $500K in Treasure To Celebrate Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Rooted in the history of piracy, Gold & Crystal, born from a collaboration between Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced and Unsolved Hunts, is a treasure hunt that will take you deep into the archives and forgotten secrets of the Caribbean. Gold & Crystal combines several elements that must be deciphered: a crypted message in a bottle, a map of the Caribbean, and a collection of letters and archives containing 15 puzzles, packed with Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced references. The puzzles are entirely remote and can be solved from anywhere in the world, without prior knowledge of the game. Cracking them will lead to the location of a chest, buried somewhere in the Caribbean. This hunt is designed to last between two and five years.

The first player to find the location will get to go to the Caribbean to unearth the chest and win a treasure valued at $500,000. The prize includes an authentic pirate treasure: a crystal skull – replica of the famous skull from the game – crafted by French lapidary artisan Hervé Obligi, and a chest filled with gold coins, minted with the Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced logo, thanks to the expertise of AuCOFFRE, a company expert in precious metals trading.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!