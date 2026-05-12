Posted in: Games, Riot Games, Valorant, Video Games | Tagged: Valorant

Valorant Receives Massive Development Update For May 2026

Valorant has been given a new update for the month of May, which covers developer upgrades, ranked improvements, and live balance changes

Article Summary Valorant Update 12.09 is live with major May 2026 changes covering ranked, developer plans, live balance, and modes.

Riot details MMR and RR improvements, anti-wintrading efforts, Radiant upgrades, and new ranked rewards for 2027.

Valorant will add limited-time modes through upcoming acts, including a new Spike format and a Replication mashup.

Patch 12.09 nerfs Neon and shotgun mobility, while future Valorant updates target Initiators, Sentinels, Veto, and Bandit.

Riot Games has released a new massive update for Valorant this month, as Update 12.09 is now live and ready for players to experience. The team dropped the video you see above detailing many of the latest changes to the game, including developer upgrades, ranked improvements, live balance changes, and more. We have many of the dev notes here, and you can read the full patch notes on their website.

Valoranrt Releases Update 12.09 For May 2026

Competitive Experience

MMR system Philosophy: Your rank should be a clear reflection of your skill and the journey to get there should feel fair Visible rank differences in matches We've heard your feedback around visible rank differences in matches and the feeling that RR losses can outweigh RR gains. In some cases, we've also let some tuning exist in-game longer than we should have while we evaluated the results.

Closing the Start-of-Year loop In January we made updates to our MMR system to better account for individual impact in matches Positive impacts made to match quality. Games are less one-sided and there is more even contribution across players in the lobby

Recent RR system adjustments We recently adjusted how RR gains and losses are calculated so that strong performances are rewarded more, weaker ones cost more, and over time your wins and losses should feel like they balance out appropriately Matchmaking and ranked integrity are a major focus for us this year, with more iterations and heavy investments in this space to come



Radiant & Ranked Investment

Wintrading In the short term, we've been investing more into anticheat and wintrading detection to make sure the players at the top deserve to be there. We've already taken action this year on some of the most egregious wintraders and we'll continue to do so routinely.

Radiant improvements We're looking at improvements to make earning Radiant Act after Act more worth it than it is today. This is both within the system Also working on specialized rewards for climbing to the very top.

Ranked rewards The V26 Act 3 and Act 6 ranked gun buddies this year WILL be the last time a gun buddy is your primary reward The next version of our ranked rewards comes out on day one of Season 2027 It will be an item that evolves with you throughout your ranked journey for the year



Modes

Since the end of 2025, we've been experimenting with new limited time game modes

Act 4: a new take on a Spike mode with shortened rounds and smaller teams

Patch 13.02: a new mode that blends Replication with All Random One Site

Act 5: A special mode – think KAY/O combat simulation gone haywire!

Live Balance

Philosophy: all of our changes are aimed at supporting the different levels of decisions you make in VALORANT The core game needs to support things like different team compositions, a variety of attacker and defender strategies, and keep a mechanically deep combat system When we make a change to an Agent, map, or weapon, it's usually because one of those decision layers is no longer impactful or interesting to engage with

Patch 12.09 changes Neon: We think Neon's role in breaking timings and creating pressure is correct, but right now, her movement and evasiveness push too far in our combat space. So we've got some changes to bring her back in line. Changes will affect Neon's evasiveness while keeping her identity. They should add some additional counterplay for opponents. Weapons: Shotguns: Targeting their effectiveness while moving and jumping Will need to work harder to pull off those kinds of kills vs playing with them defensively

Patch 13.00 changes Initiators: We are tuning down the increased cooldown on signature abilities for Initiators a little bit, from 60 seconds to somewhere in the middle Sentinels: Making changes to Sentinels who need some help

Veto: getting updates to help solidify his rotational power and his ability to disrupt site hits with his Interceptor Weapons: Bandit: Shipping some buffs to make it a more viable option outside of pistol rounds, similar to the Sheriff



Replay Friend Sharing

Replay friend sharing is coming in Patch 12.10

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