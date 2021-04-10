Charmed S03E09 "No Hablo Brujeria" Preview: The Power of… Four?

When the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery) return this Sunday night to The CW, they do so with an episode that has two major headline-grabbing things going for it. First, "No Hablo Brujeria" is directed by Rupert Evans– otherwise known as Harry Greenwood. While in front of the camera, Macy (Mantock), Maggie (Jeffery), and Mel (Diaz) are about to meet the newest member of their family- Mareya Salazar's (Verliefd op Cuba) second cousin Joséfina. The trans actress's character is described as a strong, opinionated young woman who shows up on their doorstep with surprises and secrets- and a mission of her own. Now here's a look at what viewers can expect, with preview images, an episode overview, and a promo for this week's episode of Charmed:

Charmed Season 3, Episode 9 "No Hablo Brujeria": SURPRISE! – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, and Sarah Jeffery) are visited by a mysterious stranger looking for answers. Macy helps Jordan (Jordan Donica) face down the past. Also starring Rupert Evans and Poppy Drayton. Rupert Evans directed the episode written by Geraldine Elizabeth Inoa and Jeffrey Lieber.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charmed 3×09 Promo "No Hablo Brujeria" (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9xdnJEK7wE)

In the following panel from the recent WonderCon@Home, Diaz, Mantock, Jeffery, and Evans have an in-depth conversation with co-showrunner and executive producer Liz Kruger about the season so far:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The CW's Charmed Season 3 | WonderCon@Home 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WnJr53Qm9t0&t=1s)

