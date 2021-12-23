Charmed Season 4: Zoey's, Night Court Star Kapil Talwalkar Joins Cast

With The CW's Charmed returning for a fourth season on March 11, 2022, the series will be going through almost of a reboot in a way. With series star Madeline Mantock aka Macy having departed, Lucy Barrett (Co-Ed) is joining Melonie Diaz aka Mel & Sarah Jeffery aka Maggie as a co-lead (along with Rupert Evans's Harry). Meanwhile, showrunners Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro also departed the series, with Jeffrey Lieber, Joey Falco & Nicki Renna leading the series for the fourth season. That wave of change continued on Thursday, with Kapil Talwalkar (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, NBC's upcoming Night Court sequel series) set to take on the recurring role as Dev, a handsome, intense & charming "Gandharva," a magical creature with the power to influence people with his voice. Based on the mythical and celestial being in Hinduism, Buddhism & Jainism, male Gandharvas are divine singers and females are divine dancers from the Gandhara region.

"Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it's just more fun that way," said Lieber, Renna, and Falco in a statement when Barrett was first announced as joining the cast. "What we will say is…she's an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life's passion. She's fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three."

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charmed Season 3 "Saga" Trailer (HD) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=StLqSCa-cwo)

In season four of Charmed, Mel (Diaz) and Maggie (Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy. But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One ( Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. And this couldn't come at a better time, because a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world. But as this new foe draws the Charmed Ones and their allies Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) deeper into a twisted game, the question is — will this new trio be ready for what's to come? Or will their inexperience working together put the entire world in jeopardy?

The CW's Charmed also starred Ser'Darius Blain as Galvin Burdette, Ellen Tamaki as Niko Hamada, and Nick Hargrove as Parker. J.J. Hawkins (Stupid Cupid, The Red Line) had joined the cast in the recurring role of Kevin, a transgender male college student who inspires one of the Charmed Ones to take on a very formidable opponent. CBS Television Studios produces in association with Propagate Content, with EPs Lieber, Falco, Renna, Kevin Dowling, Liz Kruger (Salvation), Craig Shapiro (Salvation), Jennie Snyder Urman (Jane The Virgin), Ben Silverman (The Office), Brad Silberling (Jane The Virgin), and Howard Owens (You vs. Wild).

Variety (exclusive)