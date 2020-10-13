Charmed Star Sarah Jeffery: McGowan, Combs Ryan Vid "Pathetic", "Sad"

If you're no stranger to The CW's Charmed reboot or our coverage of the series since it was first announced, then you know two things. First thing is that like many, the series has really grown on us over the course of two seasons- in large part, thanks to leads Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery), Mel (Melonie Diaz), and Harry (Rupert Evans). The second thing is that the cast from the old series is not impressed with the new iteration, with Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano, Holly Marie Combs Ryan, and Shannen Doherty seemingly taking turns taking shots at a series they feel "disrespected" them ("I think that ship has sailed. I think that they ruined the possibility of that by the way in which the reboot came down. Like, the fact that we weren't included from the very beginning. It just felt really disrespectful, you know?").

Up to this point, the cast from the current series has been going the Michelle Obama route and taking the high road- and it appeared to have worked. Things appeared to have calmed down, and McGowan, Milano, and Holly Marie Combs Ryan seemed more the preoccupied with attacking each other on social media over their respective political positions. But sadly, like when the villains from Krypton get sent away to the Phantom Zone though we know full well they'll come back (because they do), it would appear McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan are back to playing nice-nice with one another. So much so that they decided to bury the hatchet, then dig it back up again and start swinging it at the folks behind the current series. Thanks to the beauty of TikTok, pleasant little "well-wishes" like McGowan saying the series "sucks" before readily admitting she hasn't watched it while Holly Marie Combs Ryan laughs along as McGowan's "hype-woman" don't get lost to the sands of time.

They also eventually find their way into a cast member's hands, and in this case, it was Jeffery who saw it- and she was done sitting back and staying quiet any longer. Retweeting a copy of the TikTok video, Jeffery called out both McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan for the "sad and quite frankly pathetic" way the two acted in the video. Jeffery continues by hoping that the actresses "find happiness elsewhere," that it does not involve "putting down other WOC," and she would be "embarrassed" if she behaved the way McGowan and Holly Marie Combs Ryan did.

1/2 You know, I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything. I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020

2/2 I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y'all. https://t.co/MuyZCZjbCp — Sarah Jeffery (@sarahjeffery) October 13, 2020