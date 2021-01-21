Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Offers CAOS Fans Bloopers for the Pain

By now, fans of Netflix and Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina have had a little less than a month to process the series finale- one that folks definitely had pretty strong opinions on, to put it nicely. Even series star Kiernan Shipka revealed that the ending surprised her and that she had her own idea about Sabrina's future (more on that in a minute). But until an unexpected crossover with Riverdale happens or the series continues on in comic book form as Aguirre-Sacasa teased when the series' ending was first announced, CAOS fans are left to work their way through the stages of grief over losing a beloved series. The streaming service is hoping that the viewers have reached the point where they can reflect on the series with a hearty laugh- and what better way to do that than with bloopers.

So for a look back at the best of the series' worst (but in all the best ways), check out the CAOS that results when props don't hold up their end of the bargain, words suddenly become difficult to say, and laughter infects an entire set, enjoy the following blooper reels (Netflix: CAOS fans deserve longer reels- just saying…):

Finally, here's a look at the CAOS cast reflecting on what it was like to be a part of the popular series for four seasons:

As we mentioned earlier, Shipka shared her thoughts on the series finale as well as how she sees her character's future unfolding during an interview shortly after the final season premiered. Though thankful that the ending offered some sense of "closure," Shipka admits that she was as surprised as everyone else about Sabrina's final fate. "I was very surprised. I think I sort of had the same mentality as everyone else, which was Sabrina can't die. She is Sabrina. She can't die. And then I was like, 'Oh, there's no more pages. I think that's it,'. But it's a dramatic ending." said Shipka of her first reaction to the script. "At the end of the day, I think that what it represents is she is truly a selfless soul, and she sacrifices herself for the greater good which is very hefty. And I think it hit me emotionally quite a bit. It's not an easy ending to just digest. There is a lot of meaning and impact behind it and how we wish to read into that. But above all else, I was completely surprised," she added.

With time to process her character's fate, Shipka doesn't appear to see the ending as an "ending" so much as the beginning of another challenge for Sabrina to overcome. "The character does not belong to me solely. It belongs to the fans and it belongs to the viewers, and if people wanna watch the finale and think that she ends up in the sweet hereafter with Nick, then amazing," she explained. "I will say I think she's pretty savvy and could find her way back to Greendale if she chose to. And I think just because I love her so much, that's what I want to think happens. I hope that other people feel like it's not the end of Sabrina, but just the next phase of whatever kind of crazy life or afterlife she may lead. Anything is possible in the world of Sabrina," Shipka continued. "So, that's sort of where I sit with it. I hope that she gets back."