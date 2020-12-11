Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 Preview: Trapped in Sitcom Hell

With the final season of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina less than a month away, showrunner/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is living up to his promise to the fans that the series would not disappoint and stay true to what the fans expect. How's he doing that? By sharing a clip of Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) spending some time with her aunts. No, we're not talking Zelda (Miranda Otto) and Hilda (Lucy Davis)- those "other aunts" from Sabina's other life when she looked more like Melissa Joan Hart, and Beth Broderick was Zelda and Caroline Rhea was Hilda. But… umm… what are they doing here? Because Sabrina seems as clueless as we are, and being trapped in "sitcom hell" might not be on top of her list of things to do. But it doesn't look like she's going anywhere soon- and from the sounds of things? She better get her lines right…

So for a proper introduction to Sabrina's OG aunts, check out the preview clip below- with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina casting its final spell on December 31:

And here's a look at Aguirre'Sacasa's tweet welcoming them to the series and sharing a look at a cast table read:

We had 36 tablereads for #CAOS. They were all special. This one…was a little more special, as we welcomed @BethBroderick and @CarolineRhea to our #Sabrina family. They were hilarious and total pros. I'm so happy we got to honor them and tell this story with them. 🐈 👩‍👩‍👧 ⚔️🔮🧨🪐 pic.twitter.com/hm0n40lJk2 — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) December 11, 2020

While the final season's official trailer kicks off with our Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) celebrating her birthday, it doesn't take long for her to realize that there's an evil coming that will cost all of them everything. When The Void calls and The Eldritch Terrors blaze a path of destruction through Greendale, it's going to take getting everyone (and we mean everyone) on the same page- because the only way they're going to survive is to fight together.

So with CAOS set to reign one last time starting December 31, 2020, here's your look at the official trailer for the show's final run:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart. But will it be too late?

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas. Executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.