Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4: The Dark Lord Comes a Knocking

Showrunner/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa had us caught up in so much Riverdale speculation that we almost forgot (almost) that we're now less than a month away from the fourth and final part of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The last time we checked in on Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka), she was being celebrated by the show's team and social media on her Halloween birthday. Now, it's Aguirre-Sacasa's turn to twist the teasing knife a little more with some artwork of someone who we can safely say is Luke Cook's Lucifer Morningstar aka Dark Lord aka Sabrina's dear old dad.

And it looks like he's ready to play more of a role leading into the series wrap-up based on the caption included: "Knock, Knock, Knock on the Gates of Hell. Guess Who's Back with Another Spell…🚪⌛️🔥🔮💃🏻🎢🌪👠☠️🖤🌹"

Now here's your look at the official announcement video, and make sure to mark your calendars for a New Year's Eve date with the dark side when CAOS returns to reign one last time on December 31, 2020:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult, and witchcraft. Over the course of Part 4's eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness, to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart. But will it be too late?

Aguirre-Sacasa offered fans some reassurances in a statement that was released when the cancellation news first broke. "Working on 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," wrote Aguirre-Sacasa. "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas. Executive produced by Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater, and Lee Toland Krieger, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.