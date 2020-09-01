Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Video: Saying Goodbye to Spellman House

Once the final eight episodes of Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (otherwise known as "Part 4") air later this year, it will wrap up a series run that showrunner/EP Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and the rest of "Team CAOS" can be proud of. In case that reality hasn't drop-kicked you in the "feels" then the following post from Aguirre-Sacasa definitely will. Either that or you're a zombie. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the showrunner/EP shared a video of possibly one of the saddest sights to see: Sabrina Spellman's (Kiernan Shipka) house being torn down. If you can fight past the tears, you'll notice that Aguirre-Sacasa ends his post with an interesting line: "The story of the witches of Greendale isn't over. We still have Part Four, waiting for you, with the Eldritch terrors. And after that… Well, come closer and I'll tell you a secret…". Hmmm… we know he mentioned comics before. Could this just be wishful thinking, or are there conversations in play? Wouldn't be the first time something on this show found a way to come back to life.

Aguirre-Sacasa offered fans some reassurances to fans in a statement that was released when the cancellation news first broke. "Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honor from Day One. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone's favorite teen witch, has been an absolute joy. I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show," wrote Aguirre-Sacasa. "I'm also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television, and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can't wait for everyone to see Part Four."

According to the official description from the streaming service, the final eight episodes find The Eldritch Terrors descending upon Greendale. The coven will be forced to fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina's heart, but will it be too late?

Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina stars Kiernan Shipka in the lead role, Miranda Otto as Zelda Spellman, Lucy Davis as Hilda Spellman, Ross Lynch as Harvey Kinkle, Gavin Leatherwood as Nicholas Scratch, Chance Perdomo as Ambrose Spellman, Jaz Sinclair as Rosalind Walker, Lachlan Watson as Theo Putnam, Michelle Gomez as Madam Satan, Richard Coyle as Father Blackwood, Tati Gabrielle as Prudence Blackwood, Adeline Rudolph as Agatha and Abigail Cowen as Dorcas.