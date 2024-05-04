Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hasbro, hot toys, star wars

Celebrate May the 4th With These Impressive Star Wars Collectibles

May the 4th has arrived and along with it is some impressive, most impressive Star Wars collectibles from around the galaxy

It is time to celebrate all things Star Wars once again, as May the 4th has arrived! This year has been a great one as fans get to watch The Phantom Menace in theaters once again for its 25th Anniversary, Tales of the Empire arrives on Disney+, and tons of new pre-orders from Hasbro. That is not all, though, as plenty of other impressive, most impressive, collectibles can be found throughout the galaxy, and we have rounded up some of our favorites. We have hired the best bounty hunters to track down some of the best collectibles, from metal posters from Displate, intergalactic clothing from RSVLTS, to the best Star Wars figures credits can buy from Hot Toys.

Darth Maul is Back with a Limited Editon Metal Poster by Displate

The Dark Side grows as Displate as they debit some brand new Star Wars metal posters. Their latest limited edition exclusive Darth Maul poster is one fans won't want to miss. With black light effects and touches of golden powder, this Sith is ready to bring fury to any fan's collection. Displate has also just dropped a brand new collection featuring iconic battles from the saga, with force-sensitive discounts offered from May the 4th and Revenge of the 5th.

Be as Smooth as a Smuggler with RSVLTS' New Star Wars Collection

Whether you're tracking down your latest bounty, trying to take on the Jedi Trials, or trying to make the Kessel Run in 12 Parsec, RSVLTS has you covered. An impressive assortment of new Star Wars apparel has arrived, from themed Button-Downs with matching Hybrid Shorts to new Quarter Zips, Crewneck Tees, and much more. Each design captures iconic moments throughout the saga, and any Smugger, Jedi, Sith, or bounty hunter will look good in any outfit. Be sure to snag up the RSVLTS May the 4th Exclusive, "We'll Handle This," dropping today, May the 4th, at 4 PM EST.

The Duel of Fates Returns with Exclusive 3-Pack

The 25th anniversary of The Phantom Menace is here, and Hasbro is celebrating with a fun new 3-pack. Relive the Dual of Fates with a new The Black Series 3-pack with Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Darth Maul. Darth Maul will have a new sculpt, with a removable fabric cloak, capturing all his fury and dark power from the prequel trilogy. Star Wars fans will only be able to find this Phantom Menace 3-Pack exclusively on GameStop today (May the 4th) at 1 PM EST for $74.99.

Relive Iconic Star Wars Moments with Hot Toys 1/6 Figure

Nothing is slowing Hot Toys down as they continue to dive deeper and deeper into the Star Wars galaxy. Iconic heroes and villains from the Legends Extended Universe have arrived recently in gorgeous 1/6 scale format. The Dark Side rises Sith Edition Starkiller from The Force Unleashed, Darth Raven forges his path from Knights of the Old Republic, and Luke Skywalker walks the path of the Sith from Dark Empire. Each figure will take your Star Wars collection to new levels, with all of these and more currently up for pre-order right on Sideshow Collectibles.

The Dark Side Rises with New CASETiFY Cases

The Dark Side is unfinished, as CASETiFY has unveiled its newest case collection featuring some iconic Sith Lords. The Empire will usher in a new order for your phones with two limited edition cases, including designs with a leather Dark Vader and a laser-engraved Death Star. Nothing will get in your way with these cases at your side, and the themed battery pack is impressive, most impressive. Bow to the Dark Side right now with the entire collection live on CASETiFTY now.

