Chris Jericho Wins ROH Championship at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite

Chris Jericho defeated Claudio Castagnoli to win the ROH Championship at AEW Grand Slam Dynamite. Jericho pinned Castagnoli after a Judas Effect, but it was a low blow while Aubrey Edwards' back was turned that really won the match. Jericho was the inaugural AEW Champion and used his star power to help build the company. Could Jericho's victory mean we could soon see an ROH TV deal that would allow Jericho to try to repeat that performance? Or will he simply use it to further his heelish "sports entertainer" persona by representing the antithesis of everything ROH stands for? Or maybe both?

