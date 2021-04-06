Chucky: 2 More Familiar Faces Return for SYFY/USA Child's Play Series

Things have been going pretty well for fans of the "Child's Play" franchise lately, what with a whole lot of casting news, movie franchise creator & writer Don Mancini offering some intel on the first episode of USA and SYFY's reboot series Chucky (more on that in a minute), and a preview of how they're bringing Chucky to life. Now we're back to some more casting news- with two more familiar franchise faces making their return. Alex Vincent (the original Andy Barclay) and Christine Elise McCarthy (Kyle- Child's Play 2, Cult of Chucky) are set to appear, first reported exclusively by EW. With the series currently in production, Mancini posted via Instagram on April 1 that the series is set to debut this fall and that he is writing and directing the opener- Episode 101: "Death by Misadventure":

The SYFY series focuses on a vintage Chucky doll (with the soul of notorious serial killer Charles Lee Ray riding shotgun) that turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies (and allies) from Chucky's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster. Zackary Arthur (Transparent), Teo Briones (Ratched), Alyvia Alyn Lind (Daybreak), Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day), Devon Sawa (Final Destination), Jennifer Tilly (reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine from the films), and Fiona Dourif (reprising her role as Nica from the films) star- with Brad Dourif returning to voice the demonic doll.

An easy target for Chucky, Athrur's Jake Webber is a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom's death while never connecting with his dad or his peers. Briones' Junior Webber is Bree and Logan's son and Jake's cousin, an all-American, over-achieving, jock – the opposite of his loner cousin Jake. Lind's Lexy Taylor is the self-appointed princess of her school and Jake's primary bully- who also dates his cousin Junior. Arnarson's Devon Lopez is the boy-next-door and true-crime junkie who is hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies- both past and present. No details were released on Sawa's character at this time (hmmm…). Chucky is being developed by Mancini, producer David Kirschner, and Antosca via his Eat the Cat banner. Harley Peyton (Twin Peaks, Channel Zero) serves as an executive producer. Mancini will work triple time on the series, beyond his executive producing responsibilities: writing the adaptation, serving as showrunner, and directing the first episode.